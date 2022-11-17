Afia Schwarzenegger has passionately spoken up about the rising cost of food items and the agric minister's approach to the crises

The actress called for the sacking of the minister and said he had failed woefully at his job

Afia was not pleased with the minister and some comments passed by Ohemaa Mercy in an article

Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, was not pleased with the high cost of food items in the country and made a video criticising the agric minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The actress was not a fan of Owusu Afriyie's approach to solving the issue and said the minister's plans to sell foodstuff at the premises of the Ministry of Agriculture were out of place.

She had an issue with the limited amount of food items available and said plantain was not the only food Ghanaians consumed.

According to Afia, the minister has failed woefully at his job and does not understand how he expects Ghanaians living far away from the ministry to access the limited food items.

She also fired shots at Ohemaa Mercy, who criticised her for speaking against the minister. Afia said she stands for the truth and mentioned that anyone against her comments on the issue did not stand for the truth. The video sparked interesting reactions.

Afia Schwarzenegger Sparks Debate

priscy1003 supported Afia:

And you want to hate this woman for no reason she is the reason behind some of our smiles

naa.mor also said:

It’s a shame. Is Ghana only Accra . Are leaders are failures. We only spend but can’t generate money

afiaku also wrote:

What they are doing is no solution how long can they continue that arrh

mubarakszn also commented:

Bitter truth…I feel embarrassed whenever I see people fighting for food at the ministry….who does that

