Shugatiti got the bashing of her life on Instagram after advertising an oil she described as flat tummy oil

The actress said the oil helped reduce belly fat, but folks were not buying the advertisement after noticing scars on her belly

Shugatiti was dressed in a skimpy orange dress that exposed her belly as she rubbed the oil on it

Ghanaian socialite and actress, Shugatiti, came under fire after an Instagram advertisement she made.

Source: Instagram

Followers of the socialite were not pleased when she showcased an oil she claimed flattens the tummy.

Shugatiti shared a video of herself rubbing the oil on her belly to show her followers how it works. However, some peeps noticed some scars on her tummy and accused her of going under the knife. They accused her of being dishonest and deceptive with her advertisement.

In the video, she wore a skimpy orange outfit which exposed her tummy. People were not too pleased with the attire and the product she advertised and bashed her.

Some folks argued that oils that claimed to flatten the tummy were not genuine and discouraged Shugatiti from advertising such products.

Folks Blast Shugatiti

philwiafe said:

Scars from the knife, pressure life nkoaaa . All the creams and soaps still your body still baring the scars. Just be calm sister

asibi_azibo also accused her:

Meanwhile i can see tommy tuck surgery scars

nanaakuaq was not pleased:

You know very well that thing you're selling is not it smh

ola_mor_sun was also angry:

make una dey decieve una sef there..after surgery you dey rub yeye oil..

iam_comfort93 also reacted:

Small girl uv not even giving birth but see how ur tummy looks like shm on u we all know where ur results come from wai so stop lying to urslf

Source: YEN.com.gh