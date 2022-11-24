A renowned prophet, Prophet Lion, has given conditions for the victory of the Ghana Black Stars in Qatar

The prophet urged Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the Black Stars and made some interesting revelations

The Black Stars' first match in the 2022 World Cup kicks off on Thursday vs Portugal, and it has been met with great anticipation

The Ghana Black Stars play Portugal in their first match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and Ghanaians are anxious to see the outcome of the tough fixture.

Prophet Lion Predicts Victory For Ghana In Qatar Photo Source: Prophet Lion Youtube page

Source: UGC

Ghana's group, Group H, is one of the most challenging groups in the world cup as they face stiff competition from Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea. However, many prophets have come out to predict victory for Ghana in the fixture, which has given many people hope.

One of the latest prophets to predict victory for the Black Stars is Prophet Lion, a renowned man of God known to make accurate predictions and prophecies. Prophet Lion, in an interview, was asked about the fate of the Black Stars, and he revealed some conditions that need to be met for the Black Stars to come out victorious in Doha.

The prophet, who claims to speak directly with angels, said that they revealed to him a miracle which was going to happen in the Portugal match. He, however, noted that Ghanaians need to support the Black Stars for the miracle to happen.

According to the man of God, the spirit of the team rests in the hands of Thomas Partey. He urged Ghanaians to pray for the ace midfielder.

Prophet Lion's Revelations Give Ghanaians Hope

Kyere David said:

We are winning all our matches.Insha Allah ❤️

Ernest Duffour also wrote:

The great lion has spoken we must support our own blackstar all the way

Martha Afianti was also positive:

Inshallah Ghana will win this world cup in the year 2022

Nana Appiah also reacted:

I dreamt and i saw that Ghana had played 3 games and won 7 points GHANA BLACK STARS will bring this world cup trophy to motherland AMA GHANA

Akufo-Addo Flies To Qatar To Cheer On Black Stars In Their Game Against The Selection of Portugal

In other news, President Akufo-Addo has flown to Qatar to cheer on the Black Stars ahead of their opening game against Portugal.

The news has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on Facebook and Twitter.

While some have praised the president and his entourage for flying commercial and not a private jet, others criticise him for flying when he could have just made a phone call to speak to the team.

