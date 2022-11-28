Mr Drew had his much anticipated Seleey Concert over the weekend, and a number of big-name acts graced the occasion

Stonebwoy was one of the stars who performed at the concert, and during his performance, something peculiar happened

A fan rushed towards Stonebwoy, and Mr Drew quickly put his body in the way to protect him

Budding Ghanaian music star, Mr Drew, finally had his highly anticipated Seleey Concert over the weekend.

The young musician had several high-ranking Ghanaian music stars at the concert. Mr Drew had a highly successful show, but for an incident that occurred.

Stonebwoy, one of the high-ranking artists who performed at the concert, was almost ''attacked'' by an overexcited fan while performing. The fan, out of nowhere, hopped onto the stage and charged at Stonebwoy.

It was unclear as to whether he wanted to harm Stonebwoy or simply wanted to touch or hug the superstar.

As the fan charged at the Burniton Music boss, a selfless Mr Drew put his body in the way to protect Stonebwoy and prevented the fan from getting access to him.

The security at the show later managed to get the man off the stage. Mr Drew's selfless act impressed many folks.

Mr Drew Earns The Respect Of Netizens

_as.a.boy_ was impressed:

Y’all ain’t gon talk about how Mr Drew tryna protect Stonebwoy?

freshkean96 said:

Actually don’t understand wats wrong some of e guys ! Yy shld u go up der

cecil4christ also said:

Mr Drew is very smart.

obaa_pa_zuzu also wrote:

Aww Mr drew he was just protecting stone bowy❤️

nunakorra was also impressed:

Mr Drew did very well by protecting efo stone #onelove❤️

