Shatta Wale during his Shaxi Activation Float caused a scene as he threw multiple 5 cedi notes into a crowd

The people scrambled frantically for the cash as they pushed and shoved each other to scoop as many notes as possible

The video caused a massive stir on social media as folks felt it was unsafe for Shatta to throw money into the crowd

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has caused a massive stir on social media.

The popular musician was on the streets of Accra promoting his ride-hailing service Shaxi.

Shatta Wale Throws 5 cedi Notes Into Crowd Source: ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The promotion was dubbed Shaxi Activation Float. The musician toured the streets with his crew and as they roamed Accra, Shatta's presence attracted a large crowd.

Shatta sprayed the excited crowd with a large number of 5 cedi notes. Fella Makafui stood near Shatta and held a large bundle of the cedi notes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Shatta took a chunk of the notes and threw them into the crowd. The excited crowd scrambled frantically for the cash causing a huge commotion.

The people pushed and shoved each other as they tried to pick as many notes as possible. Some peeps felt throwing money into crowds was unsafe and condemned the act.

Shatta Wale Causes Stir

ambishmeal3 said:

Wale with 5 cedis notes is not Bob Marley and Wee. Chai

sikabaa_iso_kwame also said:

Eiii Fella and money see how she cover de money

nana_amaaaaaaaa commented:

if FELLA no hold money who will? Mama cash

mr_facepainter_gh also wrote:

Fella with the cash … if you don’t get some don’t blame the men

farcry99 also said:

Pls stop throwing stolen monies to the public

Shaxi: Shatta Wale Storms The Streets Of Accra To Promote His Ride-Hailing Service

In a related story. Shatta Wale stormed the streets of Accra to promote his Shaxi ride-hailing service and shared flyers.

The Shaxi Activation Float organized by Shatta was a way to create a buzz for the new ride-hailing service.

The video of Shatta sharing flyers on the streets impressed fans as they expressed their love for him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh