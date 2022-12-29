Stonebwoy was with his wife at their residence as they jammed to good music and had fun together

The affable dancehall star did some hilarious dance moves that had an excited Dr Louisa cheering him on

The video excited many fans as they were happy to see Stonebwoy have fun and dropped lovely comments

Gididgba hitmaker Stonebwoy known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla was with his lovely wife Dr Louisa Ansong at their residence in Accra during the Christmas festivities.

In a video, the adorable couple bonded to some lovely Ga music. Stonebwoy hit the dancefloor as an excited Dr Louisa cheered him on loudly.

The supportive wife was in love with Stonebwoy's hilarious dance moves. She recorded him on video as he shook his body and moved his feat.

The song Stone jammed to was a Ga refix of Yemi Alade's 'Johnny'. It is unclear who sang the tune but the song went hard. Dr Louisa was loving the tune as much as Stonebwoy.

She was amazed and asked where Stonebwoy found the song and said he was something else. Fans of Stonebwoy were happy to see the Bhim Nation boss in a jolly mood and reacted to his dance moves.

Stonebwoy Fans React To Dance Video

hoodricchmugeez was impressed:

the hype from our first lady alone

Nana Quarme wrote:

u can never be sad when you support Bhim Nation

moromusah92 commented:

these man errrrr , God will surely bless him

@Jnrshenseea also said:

Hmm he even knows how to dance papa

Stephine Bredren Smi also said:

Trying the moves in my mind first

kwameguyguy_224 also reacted:

And he is calling his partner in crime Jaja

Efiablinks ❤️ also wrote:

My love for Stonebwoy is too much . Can’t love him less

