Meek Mill had a fun time in Ghana when he touched down for the Afro Nation Concert in Accra

The rapper's exciting stay almost turned to sorrow when he was ambushed by a large crowd at the Afro Nation venue

Meek shared the video of him getting ambushed and nearly harmed and it sparked hilarious reactions from US celebrities

American rapper, Meek Mill, has shared a video of him being surrounded by a large crowd at the Afro Nation venue on Friday dawn.

The rapper said he had to fight for his life when the massive crowd blocked his path and ambushed him. Meek said his dream visit to Ghana almost became a nightmare really quickly.

His statement was a pun on his debut album, Dreams And Nightmares. In the video he shared, Meek could be seen making his way to the venue when the overly excited crowd got in his way.

There was barely any space for the rapper and his entourage to walk through. In a part of the video, Meek had a scrap with some folks in the crowd as he threw his hands and fought them off.

Eventually, the situation worsened. Meek Mill and his entourage had to climb a canopy and a barricade to get away from the crowd. The video sparked hilarious reactions from Americans as they teased Meek.

Americans React To Meek Mill Getting Ambushed

myfabolouslife, a popular rapper said:

When it’s too much love lol

Popular comedian, Kevin Hart's reaction:

Man I’m dying yo walk away says it all

iamdesibanks said:

all I’m thinking bout is that scene in Scarface in the beginning

lola.brooke also reacted:

your stance stiff af too that how I know you was tight

yungro777 also commented:

The level of bravery is crazy , rappers ain’t doing that

Meek Mill's Phone Gets Stolen: Rapper's Cousin Omelly Confirms His Phone Has Been Found

In a related story, Meek Mill's phone got stolen at the just-ended Afro Nation Concert in Accra on Friday dawn.

The rapper took to Instagram to lament that his phone had been jacked right under his nose.

Shatta Wale called upon the streets to return Meek's phone and a few hours after his post, the device was returned.

