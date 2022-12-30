Meek Mill's phone got stolen at the just-ended Afro Nation Concert in Accra on Friday dawn

The rapper took to Instagram to lament that his phone had been jacked right under his nose

Shatta Wale called upon the streets to return Meek's phone and a few hours after his post, the device was returned

Meek Mill touched down in Ghana days ago for the Afro Nation Concert in Accra. The rapper was having a blissful time in Ghana until the unfortunate happened.

His mobile device got stolen while m en route to the concert. In multiple videos that popped up on social media, the rapper could be seen hanging with some Ghanaian biker boys. Many netizens believed that was how his phone got stolen. However further details have later surfaced.

Theories On How Meek Mill's Phone Got Stolen

In some new videos that have popped up, Meek Mill could be seen climbing a canopy and battling his way through a large crowd at the concert. It is believed, that the rapper's device got stolen in the midst of the confusion

Meek Mill Finally Finds His Phone

, Omelly confirmed on his Snapchat that Meek had found the device. This comes hours after dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, called upon the streets to return Meek Mill's phone. Many netizens believe Shatta's plea played a big role in the device getting retrieved.

Fans React After Meek Mill's Phone Gets Found

whittle5424 said:

Meek mill for post am for his IG story the same way he posted it when he couldn’t find the phone.

Panyinhunu commented:

well that was quick cy3 bronii oo 3na wiase nso y3 bronii deaa!

OwurahJ said:

We thank God. Yeah, now is the time for us Ghanaians to learn and treats every visitor who enters this country with respect and much care ❤️

In a related story, Meek Mill's mobile device got stolen at the Afro Nation Concert in Ghana on Friday Dawn.

The US rapper lamented about the incident on his Instagram and upon hearing the news, Shatta Wale came to his aid.

The dancehall musician in a tweet begged the streets on Meek's behalf to return the rapper's phone.

