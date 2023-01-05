Don Little, in a video, was captured struggling to park a brand-new Benz and got teased by netizens

The little actor was aided by some men who gave him directions on how to park the vehicle

The video got many folks laughing as they were stunned to see Don Little drive and wondered how he managed to operate the powerful machine

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor, Don Little, got many folks laughing after a video of him driving a Benz popped up on social media.

Don Little Struggles To Drive Brand New Benz In Video Photo source: trunaturegh on TikTok, 1donlittle on Instagram

Source: UGC

The affable actor attended an event and upon reaching the premises struggled to park a brand-new Mercedes Benz he came in with.

The hilarious actor had on an oversized snapback cap which covered a large portion of his forehead and made it difficult for him to see.

He could barely see what was behind him and what was ahead of him but persisted in parking the vehicle. Some men who were at the car park instantly noticed Don Little and began to cheer him on.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

They jovially made jest of him upon noticing he was having difficulty parking the vehicle. They proceeded to help Don by directing him on where to turn and when to stop. In the end, he managed to park the car perfectly. The video sparked hilarious reactions on social media.

Don Little Sparks Reactions

user52024194932786 said:

Lol he was confused with the gears. He thought he using the Corolla still

Misty made a funny comment:

My son will see this and he will steal my car key

AkporoJ wrote:

Nice ride, I thought he bought this great car himself!?

NanaAkuaAkosua commented:

hahaha am sad koraa

user818334753348 also wrote:

don little has taken funny face position now

L.B .k also commented:

hahaha learn from Funny face .be satisfy with the small you have

Don Little: Short Ghanaian Actor Spotted Driving A Toyota Corolla; Uses Pillows To Prop Himself Up

In a similar story, Ghanaian comic actor Don Little was spotted in town driving a Toyota Corolla and packed multiple pillows on the seat to prop himself up.

The miniature-sized actor caused a stir when the video of him driving the vehicle popped up on social media.

Many peeps questioned how he managed to get a licence given how short he is and wondered how he managed to reach the pedal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh