Efia Odo was at the premises of Media General, one of Ghana's leading media companies and she was approached by a journalist to answer 10 general knowledge questions

Before Efia began answering the questions, she twirled and flaunted a new tattoo she had gotten on her back recently

The pretty socialite was asked a wide range of questions about geography, politics, relationships and more which she struggled to answer

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, socialite and musician, Efia Odo, got folks laughing after she struggled to answer some general knowledge questions.

Efia Odo struggles To Answer General Knowledge Questions Source: Efia Odo on Facebook, TV3 on Instagram

Source: UGC

Efia Odo was at the premises of Media General, one of Ghana's biggest media companies. While standing outside, a journalist approached Efia and asked if she was willing to answer 10 general knowledge questions.

The confident actress agreed wholeheartedly. She twirled out of excitement and showed off a new tattoo she had gotten recently. The questions started flowing in and Efia Odo was on the hot seat.

The first question was regarding which currency Egyptians use. Efia was perplexed by the question and mentioned "Egypt Currency" as her answer. She burst into laughter when the journalist informed her the answer was wrong.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Efia mentioned Afadjato as the tallest mountain in Africa and referred to Nigeria as the country west of Ghana. She also had no clue which country was south of Ghana. Efia was, however, able to get the full meaning of Washington DC right.

These are the highlights of the 10 questions Efia Odo was asked. See the full video below.

Efia Odo Gets Teased By Social Media Users

area_kwame_darling commented:

Brofo ak3se nso hweee nni tire ni mu

elikemass30bg said:

Who else realized she was trying to speak us & Uk accent ‍♂️

nanaquarhblinkd wrote:

She is very good just that she was not thinking deep if she has than she will get all correct

Efia Odo Drops ‘Getting To The bag’ Music Video, Sparks Massive Reactions On Social media

In another story, popular socialite Efia Odo has dropped the official music video for her new song 'Getting To The Bag' and this has gotten the internet buzzing.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, she was captured wearing a black body suit and a thigh-high pair of boots.

The music video has sparked massive reactions on social media as some urge her to perfect her music craft.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh