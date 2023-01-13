A video of Mohammed Kudus being pushed out of a nightclub by a policeman has surfaced online and it has set tongues wagging

It is unclear when exactly the incident happened and why the Black Stars player was pushed but Kudus did not seem pleased at all

Curious netizens tried to figure out things for themselves and concluded that the police officer probably did not recognize Kudus

An embarrassing video, of Mohammed Kudus, getting pushed out of a nightclub has caused a frenzy on social media.

Source: UGC

In the video, the Black Stars star man was heading out of the club with his entourage when a police officer at the gate shoved him out with force.

The act seemed to have angered Kudus greatly as he quickly turned and made an attempt to confront the officer. A few of his friends held him back and prevented an altercation from ensuing.

It was unclear when exactly the incident happened as Kudus is currently outside Ghana to perform club football duties.

From the look of things, the incident was likely to have happened when Kudus was in Ghana during the December holidays.

Folks tried to figure out why the police shoved Kudus but could not find a compelling reason. Many peeps felt that it was likely the officer had not recognized Kudus.

Kudus' Altercation With Officer Sparks Reactions

Tefon Seidu Gh commented:

Is like the police officer’s wife posted him when they were playing the World Cup

YYNG_FIDESH ‼️ wrote:

He deserves that cos ah he was exposing himself everywhere,that’s too much

akosuaachiaa reacted:

If it’s was a foreign footballer like they they will lay down for him to walk on them hmm

Hope&pray wrote:

If e b meek mill like he will give him his uniform to do video

