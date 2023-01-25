Nadia Buari had folks gushing over her after she shared a video of herself happily eating fufu and light soup on TikTok

The beautiful actress was all smiles as she gleefully munched on the fufu and meat and confirmed that the meal was tasty

Many folks could not get over Nadia Buari's beauty and showered her with words of praise, while others expressed surprise at Nadia eating the local delicacy

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, shared a video of herself eating fufu and won the hearts of netizens.

The pretty lady visited a restaurant and ordered the delicacy. The fufu was served with goat meat and different types of fish. Nadia could not hide her smile immediately after she tasted the food.

Her sweet dimples got deeper as she broadened her infectious smile. She nodded her head and made a thumbs up to affirm the food tasted good.

She gently munched on the fish and meat with class and elegance as another lady videoed her. Nadia shared the adorable clip on her TikTok page, which got her followers raving about her phenomenal and evergreen beauty.

The video had over 2k likes, 21k views and 40 comments in a matter of minutes. Some peeps expressed surprise at seeing the actress eat fufu.

Ghanaians Gush Over Nadia Buari

Tampuri Abubakari commented:

I wish 2 marry the younger version of you

DebDeb also said:

...and I love Nadia Buariiieee...but she no dey chop gariiii....now she dey eat fufuuuuuu

CUTIE reacted:

Ei so u eat fufu Boi.)baa yesu

Sharon Adams4025 said:

looking great, can I come and join

Joe commented:

Ya Salaam this is typical Ghanaian, Chale w'allahi, I missed the foood paaa

NickM also wrote:

Herrr today too eeeiii wop3 fufuo ooo

Source: YEN.com.gh