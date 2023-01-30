Nana Ama McBrown got emotional during the burial service of her friend’s wife, Annabella Arkoh Crentsil

The actress referred to her friend by the name Campus as she consoled him and his four children

McBrown shared a video of the funeral service on her TikTok page, and her followers and fans sympathized with the family of the bereaved

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, attended the funeral of her close friend's wife, Annabella Arkoh Crentsil, who left behind four lovely children. It was not stated exactly when the funeral was held.

Nana Ama McBrown Gets Teary At Funeral Grounds Photo source: iamamamcbrowngh

Source: UGC

The actress mourned with her friend Campus and encouraged him to be strong. In a video McBrown shared on TikTok, the widower is seen in an inconsolable state as he held his last-born son in his arms.

The deceased was only 38 when she passed on. Nana Ama got emotional as well as she read the children's tribute on their behalf.

She had tears in her eyes at a point and quickly wiped them with the black funeral attire she had on. During the tribute, she said kind things about Annabella Arkoh and sympathized with Campus for losing an amazing soul.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A dejected McBrown worried about the kids and wondered how her friend was going to raise them by himself.

Fans Of McBrown Sympathis With Campus

D&G commented:

Oh my God, May no parents die and live their children... .. So sad

Nandara980 wrote:

it always painful for a mother to die and leave her beloved kids behind , may her soul rest in peace.

amoahjuliet761 commented:

why, hmm i can't even close my eyes mpo May God help u to take care of ur children mmmmm

Dorcanzy wrote:

mmmmm sad I'm tears ,,,my her soul rest in peace,,, please husband and children have heart God knows best

McBrown, Mercy Asiedu, Other Stars Mourn with Actress at Borga Silvia's Funeral

In a similar story, Kumawood actress Borga Silvia, real name Sandra Adu, lost her senior sister Cynthia Amankwah Gyamfi late last year.

Movie personalities Nana Ama McBrown and Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu were at the funeral in Kumasi on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Videos capturing sad scenes including the moment Borga Silvia broke down in tears have surfaced on the internet.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh