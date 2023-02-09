Archipalago, in an interview on Kingdom FM, threw shots at Zionfelix, Kwadwo Sheldon and other bloggers

The socialite, speaking in a bitter and disappointed tone, called the popular media personalities his kids and asked to be show respect

Archipalago mentioned that he influenced the career of many bloggers, but they failed to acknowledge his impact

Ghanaian social media personality and musician Archipalago has hit out at bloggers who he feels have failed to acknowledge his role in their careers.

In a recent interview with Kingdom 107.7, the musician and influencer, known for his sharp wit and strong opinions, referred to these bloggers as his "kids". He mentioned names like Zionfelix, Kwadwo Sheldon, GH Kwaku and others.

According to Archipalago, he has been a major force in the Ghanaian entertainment industry for many years, helping to build the careers of several bloggers through his massive online following.

Despite this, he feels that these bloggers have taken advantage of his popularity and have failed to give him the recognition he deserves. He pointed out that Zionfelix used to post links to his website under his Facebook post when he was less popular than he is now.

Archipalago also shared that he feels his lack of recognition is because he hails from Kumasi, which he believes has resulted in a bias against him. He argued that many Ghanaians did not like Kumasi folks.

Archipalago bragged that he has done much more in digital media than any blogger currently in Ghana and asked to be recognized.

Archipalago Sparks Reactions

Pageege Isaac sided with Palago:

Truth.. they all looked up to you. If I could remember, Zion used to post his links on your comment section.

Rhadical Best also wrote:

You're talking the real fact. Other tribes doesn't respect us.

Amo Fa commented:

We know the Video Killer from Tete 2012 days.......Mufasa is a legend in the game

