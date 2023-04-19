Actress Vivian Jill has expressed love for comic actor and skit maker Ras Nene, revealing that she has plans to work on a skit with him

Popular Ghanaian actress, Vivian Jill, has expressed her love for comic actor and skit maker Ras Nene and has disclosed plans to collaborate with him on a skit. Speaking in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, the actress stated that she was excited about the prospect of working with Ras Nene.

Vivian Jill, who is also known for her funny skits on YouTube under the moniker "Abrewa Mafia", expressed her admiration for Ras Nene's talent and humour.

She stated that their collaboration would be one for the books and would blow people's minds. The actress went on to explain that their skit was in the pipeline, but Ras Nene is currently busy with other projects.

However, Vivian Jill reassured fans that they would definitely see them working together soon. She stated that they were both excited about the collaboration and were working hard to make sure it happened.

Ghanaians Admire Vivian Jill

King Dave Piano Academy wrote:

She’s so humble ruff. God bless you Vivian Jill Lawerence

Constance Nomah reacted:

Ooo waaao so Vivian is the brain behind Abrewa Mafia. Honestly, she is beautiful inside out.

Samuel Owusu commented:

Abrewa Mafia has broken the glass ceiling. She is super. Kudos to her and the crew.

Vivian Jill Responds To Allegations Of Celebrities Sleeping Around For Money And Discloses She Sells Charcoal

In another story, Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill has responded to allegations from Ghanaian film producer Kwame Borga on how 70% of Kumawood actresses sleep with men for money.

She explained that she does not do hookups but sells charcoal for a living.

Vivian Jill said she works very hard to support herself and her family and has never been involved in any such unpleasant activities.

