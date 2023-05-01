Famous Ghanaian rapper Medikal shared a video of himself pounding fufu, a local Ghanaian dish, at home

Medikal's fans could not keep calm after seeing the recording, as many were amazed that he could perform the chore

The rapper seemed extremely cautious with his hits as he landed the mortar in the pestle while being assisted by a woman

Ghanaian hip-hop musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has got social media buzzing with reactions after sharing a video of himself pounding fufu.

Although the video showed that Medikal was not hitting the pestle hard in the mortar as is usually done by the experts in the meal preparation, many were still amazed that he was doing anything at all.

It appears that most social media users do not expect celebrities and top stars to live like regular people, as they are usually seen in flashy cars and expensive lifestyles.

Assisting Medikal in preparing the local Ghanaian dish was an unknown woman who was in the company of a young girl.

Ghanaians react after seeing Medikal pounding fufu at home

Below are some of the comments netizens shared under the video Medikal posted on his Twitter handle.

@Alabarstt said:

You sure sey no be lookalike dat? Eii...but the way edey pound di33 e go fit be true.

@geoishy indicated:

Mede ma mo style biaa bi kamasutra me gyina mu sɛ wɔma ma bɛ mu mmu da.... #Judas #PhotoAlbum

@appiahnewman mentioned:

MDK sef dey pound fufu, I just run from house when my mon called me..ohianii stubborn proud

@pnorvinyo_17 added:

Medikal wo nye o.. u drop this dey Kai Strongman ihn hobby sometime ago for Sarkodie ihn house Herhh proper McM

Watch the video below:

Celebrity lookalikes beg Medikal and Shatta Wale for the feature in a funny video

In other news, a group of young men have resorted to the internet to plead for collaboration with Shatta Wale and Medikal after becoming well-known on social media for their uncanny similarity to some of Ghana's biggest music musicians.

The young men, who describe themselves as impersonators of Mr Drew, Kuame Eugene, King Promise, and Medikal, pleaded with the two musicians to allow them to collaborate in a funny video that has gone viral.

The trio was seen in the video sporting attire resembling that of the performers in real life while imitating their distinctive dance motions and vocal timbres. The impersonators even knelt down briefly at one point and begged to work with their beloved celebrities.

Source: YEN.com.gh