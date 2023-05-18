Stonebwoy, in an interview on Joy News' PM Express, was asked his thoughts on people thinking he is the richest musician in Ghana

The musician laughed and boldly agreed that there was a high chance he could be the richest artiste in Ghana

Stonebwoy went on to clarify that he feels he has enough because he can provide for himself and his family

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In an interview on Joy News' PM Express talk show, popular Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy addressed the topic of people considering him the richest musician in Ghana. With a big smile, Stonebwoy laughed and confidently agreed that there was a good chance he could indeed be the wealthiest artiste in the country.

Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy Photo Source: Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

Stonebwoy further explained that he believes he has enough money because he can take care of himself and his family. He stated that through his various endeavours in music, endorsements, and business, he has been able to amass a decent fortune, allowing him to provide for his loved ones without worry.

During the interview, Stonebwoy talked about his rise to stardom and becoming a household name in Ghana's music scene. He said his success has been fueled by his dedication and talent.

Stonebwoy's success is huge

Stonebwoy has had many remarkable achievements in his career, having won numerous international awards and local ones. Coupled with his captivating stage presence and impressive lyrical skills, Stonebwoy has solidified his status as an icon in the country's entertainment industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Stonebwoy: Dancehall Star Talks About Struggles Growing Up, Says He Used To Walk With A Broken Knee To School

In another story, Stonebwoy, in an interview on Joy News' PM Express show, talked about his struggles growing up and how he coped with his accident.

The dancehall singer said he broke his knee after a car accident and, coming from an average background, had no money to undergo surgery to fix it.

He said there were days he walked with his broken knee to school because he did not have money for transportation.

Stonebwoy Speaks On Dream International Collaborations, Mentions Taylor Swift And Rihanna

Stonebwoy, in an interview on Joy News' PM Express, was asked about his dream collaborations, and he mentioned Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

The singer said so far in his career, he has had the collaborations he wished for, but if he was to do something for his fans, it would be with these two international artistes.

Earlier, Stonebwoy went viral as he was spotted connecting with Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards, which hints at the possibility of a collaboration.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh