Between musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, who has more awards?

Nobody can doubt that Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are two of the best Ghanaian musicians. They have produced many hit songs and albums and have represented Ghana well on the international stage. Furthermore, the two artists are an inspiration to up-and-coming Ghanaian musicians, a factor that has allowed them to enjoy a massive following in the country. While you cannot compare the two because of their unique singing styles, it all comes down to the singer with the most awards. So, between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, who has more awards?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Shatta Wale (L) and Stonebwoy(R). Photo: @shattawaleupdate and @stonebwoy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shatta Wale has been in the music industry the longest compared to Stonebwoy. Shatta started his music journey in 2004, while Stonebwoy has been active since 2009. Since they have a difference of five years in the Ghanaian music industry, Shatta has released more albums than Stonebwoy.

The musicians have remained competitive in Ghana, and many credit them for improving the country's standards of Afropop, dancehall, and reggae genres. But which artist in Ghana has more awards?

Who has more awards between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy?

Between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, who has more awards? Shatta Wale has won more music honours than Stonebwoy. As of 2022, he has 73 decorations, while Stonebwoy has 27. However, Shatta revealed that he has won 150 awards. Furthermore, he has received more nominations than Stonebwoy. The difference, however, is that Stonebwoy has won more Ghana Music Awards than Shatta Wale.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

How many international awards has Shatta Wale won? He has won at least 20 international music honours. He won the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards for African Artiste of the Year and the International Reggae and World Music Awards for Best New Entertainer 2014. In 2018, he won the Ugandan Music Excellence Awards for Best African Music Video.

Between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, who has more Ghana Music Awards UK? Shatta has won nine Ghana Music Awards UK, while Stonebwoy has won two.

What is the difference between the two honours? The former champions the development of the Ghanaian music industry at home and abroad, while the latter celebrates the outstanding contributions of Ghanaian musicians in Ghana.

Which Ghanaian artist has the most international awards?

Sarkodie has the most international music honours in Ghana. Sarkodie started his music journey in 2005. He won his first international award in 2012 when he received the BET Awards for the Best International Act: Africa. Furthermore, Sarkodie is the most awarded artist in Ghana, with 106 awards and 191 nominations.

Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy performs at Liberty Park in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky

Source: Getty Images

The Vodafone Ghana Music Award, also known as the Ghana Music Award, is the most prestigious music award in Ghana. Its most appealing category is Artiste of the Year. Who has the most VGMA awards? Sarkodie has been the only musician with the most awards in Ghana.

He has won 20 Ghana Music Awards and received 70 nominations. On the other hand, Shatta has only won one Ghana Music Award for Artiste of the Year, and Stonebwoy has won nine Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in different categories.

Who is rich between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy?

The net worth of Shatta Wale and Stonbwoy can be challenging to determine. That is because the musicians have not come out to say how much they are worth. However, many publications estimate that Shatta is wealthier than Stonebwoy. Shatta has an estimated net worth of $6.5 million, while Stonebwoy has an estimated net worth of $3 million as of 2022.

FAQs

How many awards has Shatta Wale won? He has won 73 music awards since 2004. He has also received over 120 nominations and is the second-most awarded artist in Ghana. How many awards has Stonebwoy won? He has won 27 music honours since he started his career in 2009. Furthermore, the singer has received three nominations. How many Grammys does Stonebwoy have? He has not won any Grammy Awards. Instead, he received three Grammy Awards nominations during the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Which prestigious honour has Stonebwoy acquired? His most prestigious award is the Vodafone Ghana Music Award, which he has won on nine occasions. How many albums has Stonebwoy featured? He has been featured in three albums, Pamoja by Etana, Live N Livin by Sean Paul, and Royal by Jesse Royal. How many international honour has Shatta Wale won? The singer has won at least 20 international music honours. What is Shatta Wale's net worth in 2022? He is estimated to be worth $6.5 million.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are two of the best musicians in Ghana. They have been in the Ghanaian music industry for many years and have produced some of Ghana's best music. But between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, who has more awards? Shatta has more honours than Stonebwoy.

Yen.com.gh published an article about 25 Ghanaians with the highest net worth in 2022. The country's economy has grown upwards over the years. This could not be achievable without the interventions of other people.

The richest people rarely reveal their worth. Some of the people on the list include CEOs, politicians, investors, and stakeholders in highly reputable companies, among many others.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh