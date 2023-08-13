Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus has scored his first goal for Ajax in the first game of the 2023/24 season

Kudus scored Ajax's second goal in a 4-1 victory over Heracles in their first match of the Dutch league

Aside from his impressive goal, Kudus also won a penalty which was converted for Ajax's fourth goal

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has started the 2023/24 on a bright note for Ajax Amsterdam.

Kudus scored his first goal in the first official match of the season as Ajax FC defeated Heracles Almelo in the Eredivisie.

Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal of the season in Ajax's 4-1 win over Heracles Photo source: @afcajax

Source: Instagram

Kudus scores 2nd goal and win penalty in Ajax's 4-1 victory

In a match which was equal in scores, one goal apiece, Kudus scored the second goal for Ajax to give them the advantage and the subsequent win.

The Black Stars attacking midfielder received the ball in the penalty area of Heracles from a long cross. He brought it down skillfully before calmly slotting home from close range.

Kudus' goal impressed the commentator so much that he shouted: "what a finish."

Kudus contribution was not only limited to his goal. He also won a penalty in the 90th minute which was converted by Steven Bergwijn to make it 4-1. Bergwijn had earlier scored Ajax's third goal in the 85th minute.

Watch Kudus' goal below as shared by Ghanasoccernet on X:

Later, AJjax FC's Instagram page shared a photo of Kudus celebrating his goal.

Source: YEN.com.gh