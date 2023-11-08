DJ Switch, in a TikTok video, was spotted using an iPhone 7 despite her fame and money, showing her humility

In the video, the young lady and another content creator were making a phone call, and many people noticed DJ Switch was using an iPhone 7

In the comment section of the video, Ghanaians expressed their love for DJ Switch's content and admired her talent

Ghanaian DJ and social media sensation DJ Switch was spotted using an iPhone 7, surprising many of her fans. The video showed DJ Switch and another content creator engaged in a phone call, and keen-eyed netizens quickly noticed the model of her phone.

Ghanaian Disc Jockey Dj Switch

Source: Instagram

DJ Switch has gained fame for her impressive DJ skills and charisma and has already achieved a lot in her young career. She has become a role model for many young people in Ghana and beyond. However, her choice of phone in the video surprised many fans who expected her to have a more modern device, given her success.

In the video, DJ Switch appeared carefree and full of energy as she chatted with her friend. While her choice of phone might not be the latest or most high-end, it did not stop fans from enjoying the content or her personality.

DJ Switch warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Girlyy_L said:

I just love the fact that Erica is sooo freee❤️

Gurggisberg reacted:

like you do ur videos for me I view each 20times

clerkphantom0987 commented:

You’re indeed a content creator

Kakoveli said:

Despite all the money and fame, Erica still uses iPhone 7. But Kwaku from Obuasi wants to buy iPhone 15 with his small salary

