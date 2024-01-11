Nigerian TikToker Mr Anything Eatable was in Tamale to support Chef Faila Abdul Razak and also eat some of her Jollof

The TikToker indicated that he had had been attracted by pictures of the Jollof Chef Faila was cooking

Mr Anything Eatable who recently balsted Hilda Baci after seeing Faila's foods online further rated Ghana Jollof as the best

A Nigeran TikToker, Mr Anything Eatable, travelled all the way to Tamale to support Failatu Abdul Razak's cooking marathon.

Chef Faila got massive support during the 10-day cook-a-thon, which ended on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, after she had done 227 hours of cooking.

Started on January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, the cook-a-thon had been initially planned to last for five days, a total of 120 hours. She sought to beat the record of 119 hours set by Irish chef Alan Fisher. But the plans were changed, extending it to 10 days.

Chef Faila's jollof attracted Nigerian TikToker Mr Anything Eatable Photo source: Jah Bless Faila, Citi TV

Source: Instagram

One of the many people who showed unflinching support for Faila was Mr Anything Eatable, who compared the Ghanaian to Nigeria's Hilda Baci.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The TikToker first caught attention when he blasted Baci over the handling and packaging of food at her record-breaking cook-a-thon last year.

Nigerian TikToker travelled to Tamale to eat Chef Faila's Jollof

Mr Anything Eatable's support did not end on social media, as he went to the cook-a-thon venue to physically cheer Faila on and also have a taste of her Jollof.

Arriving at the venue, the Nigerian TikToker told Citi TV that he was there to have a taste of Faila's Jollof because he was attracted by the pictures of her food.

"The first day I saw her Jollof picture, amazing. It got my attention. I know that it is a destiny changer, way maker's Jollof. If you eat it, your life will transform. After seeing several pictures, I said I must go to Tamale to taste that Jollof. That is why I am here today, so I can prove to my Nigerian sister [Baci] that Ghana Jollof is the best. No size, no comparison," he said.

Watch the video below:

Guinness Records reacts to Chef Faila's cook-a-thon, sends message

Meanwhile, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak's cooking marathon has been acknowledged by the Guinness World Records (GWR).

According to the GWR, they were waiting for the evidence of her exploits to review.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh