A woman from Oheneni Adazoa's Women of Faith group dedicated to helping women with fertility issues has received her breakthrough

The woman was the 22nd person in the group to conceive after the media personality created the group less than a year ago

Videos of the media personality reacting to the woman's testimony and recounting her impact have popped up online

A video of Ghanaian radio presenter Oheneni Adazo recounting the impact of her community of women struggling with fertility issues has surfaced online.

The Sompa FM show host announced that she had started a community during her interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay last year.

Oheneni explained that she had been struggling to conceive for about two decades. In the interview, she shed light on how heartbreaking and crushing the situation can be for women.

Recently, news went rife that the Sompa FM host had conceived and is expecting a child after videos of her in what appeared to be maternity clothes went viral. The presenter has neither confirmed nor denied her pregnancy rumours.

Many of her admirers became emotional after watching her share her experience managing her community and the change it has brought to the lives of many women like her.

Oheneni Adazoa established that 22 women in her Women of Faith group have so far been confirmed pregnant. She couldn't conceal her joy as she talked about the significant impact chalked by the group.

Woman shares testimony with Oheneni Adazoa

In a video shared by the presenter, the 22nd woman to get pregnant after joining Oheneni Adazoa's group shared her testimony.

The lady claimed to have suffered several menstrual health challenges in the past including pre-menstrual syndrome. According to her, she had been struggling to conceive until she came across a link to join Oheneni Adazoa's Women of Faith group.

She spoke about a dream in which she offered to assist Oheneni Adazoa who was holding a basket of sugarcane headed for her office.

In the dream, the lady established she saw a baby girl on her matrimonial bed after assisting the media personality.

A few days after the dream, she checked with her doctors and was confirmed to be seven weeks pregnant

"I have been married for three years. I have had a fibroid surgery. Through you, God has answered my prayers. I don't even know what to say."

Ghanaians hail Oheneni Adazoa for her efforts

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Oheneni Adazoa's impact on her group of women seeking to bear their own children.

Ritaawuah3 said:

"Tap into dis testimony my has delay for one week l want to the hospital and doctor sad nothing dey inside but in Jesus name am pregnant."

Lynda5999 wrote:

"2025 is a year of miracle conception. pregnacy year. just believe and pray."

Queenslove remarked:

"I just love how Oheneni always acknowledge and appreciate Delay, God bless you Oheneni."

Aunt Doris Abena darling ♥️ ❤️ shared:

"God is doing wonders in the women of faith platform....🙏🙏🙏."

Oheneni Adazoa advises women to beware of friends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneni Adazoa had opened up about how a close friend attempted to break her marriage because of her childbearing struggles.

During a previous interview, the renowned and well-loved Ghanaian broadcaster indicated that her very close friend had advised her to cheat on her husband.

Adazoa was upset by her friend's advice and has taken every opportunity to warn younger ones to be mindful of wicked people looking to end their happiness.

