The Asakaa Boys continue to enjoy the fruits of their labour as the young sub-genre enjoys a taste of mainstream

Three of the genre's top names, Jay Bahd, Okenneth and Reggie, were recently spotted driving expensive cars

Fans shared their admiration for the young Kumasi stars as they continue to champion the genre

YEN.com.gh spoke with entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about their strides and the genre's success

The Asakaa movement, which took Ghana by storm during the COVID pandemic, has begun to pay off, at least for its topmost stars.

25-year-old Jay Bahd, behind hit Asakaa classics like Condemn and Anadwo, now drives a sleek Range Rover.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian drill rappers showcased their fleet as the genre continued to new heights.

In the video, Jay Bahd relishes Asakaa's success as his colleagues Okenneth and Reggie arrive to pick him up for a function.

The two rappers came in their high-end machines: Okenneth in a RAM truck and Reggie in a sleek SUV coupe.

Fans couldn't hide their admiration for the young musicians who continue to shape their success stories after their niche genre went mainstream.

Last year, the Recording Academy acknowledged Asakaa as a unique Ghanaian style of British grime as part of its newly founded Best African Performance category.

The genre's potential remains endless, with songs like Lonely Road off O'kenneth and Xlimkid's Pain In Glory EP attracting top global stars, including Lil Durk.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, who was one of Asakaa's early trumpeters, said

It’s been a great run for Asakaa, and definitely, the genre has paid off. They are doing great on the DSPs and had a successful tour last year, which I hope they replicate this year at bigger venues. The Asakaa genre has always been diverse, so the future is immense. A perfect case study of how the sound keeps evolving is Beeztrap KOTM. It shows that the sound has moved from just trap music to adding elements of Hip-Hop.

