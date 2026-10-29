Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu took to Instagram to celebrate Ghana’s Black Maidens after their dramatic Round of 16 clash with Argentina in Morocco this week

In his caption, the US-based singer shared a heartfelt message for the young players and made a passionate call to Ghanaians about the women’s national teams

Several fans who reacted to the post praised the U-17 side, while others raised one major concern about how the players are treated after big tournaments

Renowned gospel musician Sonnie Badu has joined many Ghanaians to celebrate the Black Maidens after their dramatic Round of 16 clash with Argentina at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Sonnie Badu celebrates the Black Maidens after their shootout win over Argentina. Photo source: @sonniebaduuk/FIFA Plus.

Source: Instagram

The Black Maidens booked their place at the tournament after a strong qualifying campaign and were drawn in a tough group alongside Brazil, Canada and Norway.

Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa’s side fought their way out of the group to set up a knockout meeting with the South Americans.

Ahead of the game, Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang commended the team for reaching the last 16.

Before kick-off, the Ghana Olympic Committee’s Women’s Commission also rallied behind the young players.

Sonnie Badu celebrates Black Maidens on Instagram

Sonnie Badu shared a clip of the penalty shootout on his verified Instagram page shortly after the final whistle.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, the singer posted the video, which was first shared by the New Ghana Tourism page.

In his caption, he congratulated the young players and urged Ghanaians to throw their support behind the women’s teams.

He also called on fans to keep backing the team as the tournament moves into the quarter-final stage.

Sonnie Badu wrote:

“Looks like it’s time for all of us to rally behind the women. Well done, ladies, let’s bring the cup home!”

At the time of writing, the post had over 2,400 likes and 58 comments. The Instagram video by Sonnie Badu, in which he celebrates the Black Maidens’ win over Argentina, is below.

How Black Maidens beat Argentina on penalties

Ghana’s victory came at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Morocco after a tense battle with the South Americans.

Jessica Appiah Asamoah opened the scoring for the Black Maidens in the 16th minute. Argentina pushed for a response and finally levelled through Mercedes Diz in the 86th minute.

With the game ending 1-1 after regulation time, the tie was decided by a penalty shootout. Ghana held their nerve from the spot to win 5-4 and book a place in the quarter-finals.

Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa’s side will next face the winner of the Round of 16 clash between Japan and Kenya.

Fans react to Sonnie Badu’s post

Many social media users who reacted to Sonnie Badu’s post praised the Black Maidens for their fighting spirit.

However, some fans raised fears that the players could struggle to receive their bonuses after the tournament. Others called on the government to invest more in women’s football.

Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

kwesi_andoh2105 wrote:

“We no wan hear say they haven’t been paid oooo 👏👏👏”

prempixel_ said:

“It’s high time maaahnnnnn….. #maidensdeservethelove”

balljosh20 commented:

“After all this performance, they will come back and fight for their own money earned before they will be paid.”

iamkwamejnr indicated:

“I think government should invest money in the female teams and forget the men’s team cos we’re not seeing anything from the men’s side.”

hudah_004 added:

“We need to support them more, honestly… they are incredible. The hype around football shouldn’t end because the men’s is over 💯👏🏾🔥”

Sonnie Badu backs Bishop Dag amid backlash

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Sonnie Badu shared a strong message for Bishop Dag Heward-Mills over the weekend.

The gospel singer posted a black-and-white photo of the Lighthouse Chapel International founder on Instagram.

In the caption, he said the bishop’s impact is felt worldwide and stated that he respected him deeply. He also prayed for grace upon Bishop Dag and added the hashtag #bishopdagdontstop.

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Source: YEN.com.gh