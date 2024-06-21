Heaven Way Church founder Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa, had many people talking about how beautiful her daughter looked after a video surfaced online

The video was captured at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on the night Afronita and Abigail landed in the country from the UK after participating in the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent

Many people talked about what a talented dancer Agradaa's daughter was after watching videos of her dancing with members of the Afro Star Kids Academy

The former priestess turned pastor Nana Agradaa's daughter has captured the hearts of many Ghanaians with her exceptional dancing skills and vibrant character.

Nana Agradaa and her daughter in photos. Image Credit: @evang_mama_pat and @blogwithmcb

Source: TikTok

Agradaa's daughter wins hearts with her dance moves

A video shared by one Ghanaian blogger, Blog With MCB, showed Agradaa's daughter looking stunning in her Afro Star Kids Academy shirt, which she paired with a pair of trousers.

The little girl, who is a member of famous Ghanaian dancer Afronita's dance academy, received praise after displaying fire dance moves at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The little girl was part of the Afro Star Academy Kids, who were at the airport to welcome Afornita and Abigail after their successful campaign on season 17 of Britain's Got Talent (BGT).

Agradaa's daughter danced with so much energy that many people left positive reviews in the comment section of the social media post.

Below is a lovely video of Nana Agradaa's daughter.

Reactions to the adorable video of Agrada's daughter

Many people in the comment section talked about how beautiful Agradaa's daughter looked in the video. Others also highlighted that she resembled her mother as if they were twins.

Others who watched her dance videos from the airport would not help but share exciting reviews about her energetic dance moves.

Below are the comments:

nana.aba.bliss said:

Yes I saw her dance moves and I was wowed

Yaa _Chilling@25 said:

Am I the only one seeing Agradaa's daughter

Esi said:

but she is a very good dancer

wakanda said:

Heerrrr She resembles her mom ooo Eeeiiii

Amanda Myanda said:

maintaining composure

Charlotte Okantey86 said:

she's beautiful

user8485824513487 said:

awwww she is soo kull

Afronita in tears as Agradaa's child leads Afrostar kids in dance show at KIA

YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian dancer Afronita was in tears when members of her dance academy, Afrostar Kids Academy, put up a breathtaking performance at the airport.

Nana Agradaa's daughter led the dance group, which comes after Afronita and her mentee, Abigail, landed in Ghana after a successful run in Britain's Got Talent (BGT) in the UK.

The video melted many hearts, getting people to hail Afronita as the best dance coach for kids.

Source: YEN.com.gh