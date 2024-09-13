Ghanaian politician John Dumelo successfully filed his nominations at the Electoral Commission of Ghana on September 10, 2024, ahead of the December 7, 2024, general elections

The former actor announced on his social media pages and noted that he would be representing the NDC to victory as he shared pictures

Many people wished him all the best in the upcoming elections, while others expressed excitement that his nominations were successful

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has successfully filed his nominations at the Electoral Commission of Ghana to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

John Dumelo files nominations

Mr Dumelo shared pictures of himself filing his nominations and noted that he would contest with other parliamentary candidates representing their parties in the December 7, 2024, general elections.

In the caption on his Instagram page, the multiple award-winning actor said he filed his nominations on September 10, 2024. He was seen with his team, which rallied behind him as he presented the documents to the EC.

"Yesterday, I successfully filed my nomination with the Electoral Commission to contest as Member of Parliament for the NDC in the Ayawaso West constituency in the December 7th elections."

In the concluding part of his caption, Mr Dumelo noted that he contested for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in 2020 but unfortunately lost to Honourable Lydia Seyram Alhassan. However, he was hopeful that victory would be on his side as he contested for a second time.

"I contested in 2020 and lost by a slim margin, but this year, victory will be ours. Ayawaso West is turning green on Dec 7th. #idey4u #ThenextMp"

John Dumelo filing his nominations.

Reactions as John Dumelo filed nominations

Many people congratulated John Dumelo on successfully filing his nomination for the 2024 general elections. Others also noted that he would win as they analysed his efforts to ensure a better life for the constituents.

The opinions of people are below:

selassie_ibrahim said:

"God no go shame us ooo"

za_ra7102 said:

"insha-Allah U will JD n JDM too victory all the way. 🙏"

nanakwameike said:

"I was NPP but I’m voting for you man ✌️🫡🫡✅✅"

opokusolomonbadu said:

"Am an npp guy but I wish you good luck sir may your dreams come to pass"

delalisowu said:

"All the best John. God has already done it."

casperbeblino11 said:

"U really deserve the seat because you have done an amazing work and job boss . God bless you and victory will be yours forever"

anassbabe said:

"@johndumelo1 I dey4u and God is with you . You got this 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏿"

Mahama's son campaigns with Dumelo

YEN.com.gh reported that Sharaf Mahama, son of NDC flagbearer John Mahama, campaigned with actor-turned-politician John Dumelo, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

The constituents welcomed Dumelo and the former president's son with open arms, with others who were fans seizing the opportunity to take selfies with them.

Ghanaians applauded them for the hard work they had put into their campaign, while others admired how the people welcomed them.

