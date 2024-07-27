Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, wrote a beautiful message celebrating him for graduating from GIMPA on Friday, July 26, 2024

She shared beautiful family pictures that were captured after the graduation ceremony as Stonebowy rocked his graduation cap and gown while showing off his certificate

Congratulatory messages poured in the comment section, while others admired the beautiful family Stonebwoy has

Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, penned a touching message to him after he bagged his first degree at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and graduated on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Dr Louisa Satekla celebrates Stonebwoy

Dr Louisa took to her Instagram page to share beautiful family pictures captured on the graduation day of her husband, Stonebwoy, born, Livingstone Etse Satekla.

In the beautiful family pictures, Stonebwoy was dressed in a suit and styled his look with his graduation gown and cap while holding his certificate and beaming with smiles.

His wife and kids looked dazzling in their green-themed attires as they beamed with smiles while playing elegantly.

Penning a touching message to celebrate Stonebwoy's graduation from GIMPA with a second-class upper, Dr Louisa congratulated him and commended him for striving through the challenges and coming out victorious.

"So proud of this man right here! You did it Etse! Congratulations on your graduation. This is just the beginning 🎓🙌🏾🎉@stonebwoy"

Graduation photos of Stonebwoy.

Reactions to the emotional words of Dr Louisa

Congratulatory messages flowed in the comment section of Dr Louisa's Instagram post about Stonebwoy completing school, and many others admired their marriage.

Below are the heartwarming messages:

chichi.yakubu said:

"Behind every successful man there’s a solid woman 😍 congratulations to the man of the moment ❤️🔥🙌"

jenteila said:

"Behind every successful man is a woman in Proverbs 31: 10-12. 😍😍😍😍"

kwabena_fianku_awuku

"Your marriage is enviable, an institution on its own. Always giving us something to learn. How e suppose be."

everyday.elan

"So incredibly proud of Brother Stone!!! And you @drlouisa_s !!!!! 👏🙌 celebrating with your family bigly!!!!!😍"

real_mosesac

"Book long wife and now book long husband 😂 the kiddies go go school saaa dem no go finish 😂 congratulations 🎊 man you made it!!"

fameye_music

"Blessings with congratulations 🍾🎊"

daniel_wealth

"Efo collect your name. Dr we are proud of you 😍😍😍😍😍😍😂😂😂😂"

