Stonebwoy Graduates, His Wife Pens Touching Message To Celebrate Him: "You did it, Etse"
- Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, wrote a beautiful message celebrating him for graduating from GIMPA on Friday, July 26, 2024
- She shared beautiful family pictures that were captured after the graduation ceremony as Stonebowy rocked his graduation cap and gown while showing off his certificate
- Congratulatory messages poured in the comment section, while others admired the beautiful family Stonebwoy has
Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, penned a touching message to him after he bagged his first degree at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and graduated on Friday, July 26, 2024.
Dr Louisa Satekla celebrates Stonebwoy
Dr Louisa took to her Instagram page to share beautiful family pictures captured on the graduation day of her husband, Stonebwoy, born, Livingstone Etse Satekla.
In the beautiful family pictures, Stonebwoy was dressed in a suit and styled his look with his graduation gown and cap while holding his certificate and beaming with smiles.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
His wife and kids looked dazzling in their green-themed attires as they beamed with smiles while playing elegantly.
Penning a touching message to celebrate Stonebwoy's graduation from GIMPA with a second-class upper, Dr Louisa congratulated him and commended him for striving through the challenges and coming out victorious.
"So proud of this man right here! You did it Etse! Congratulations on your graduation. This is just the beginning 🎓🙌🏾🎉@stonebwoy"
Graduation photos of Stonebwoy.
Reactions to the emotional words of Dr Louisa
Congratulatory messages flowed in the comment section of Dr Louisa's Instagram post about Stonebwoy completing school, and many others admired their marriage.
Below are the heartwarming messages:
chichi.yakubu said:
"Behind every successful man there’s a solid woman 😍 congratulations to the man of the moment ❤️🔥🙌"
jenteila said:
"Behind every successful man is a woman in Proverbs 31: 10-12. 😍😍😍😍"
kwabena_fianku_awuku
"Your marriage is enviable, an institution on its own. Always giving us something to learn. How e suppose be."
everyday.elan
"So incredibly proud of Brother Stone!!! And you @drlouisa_s !!!!! 👏🙌 celebrating with your family bigly!!!!!😍"
real_mosesac
"Book long wife and now book long husband 😂 the kiddies go go school saaa dem no go finish 😂 congratulations 🎊 man you made it!!"
fameye_music
"Blessings with congratulations 🍾🎊"
daniel_wealth
"Efo collect your name. Dr we are proud of you 😍😍😍😍😍😍😂😂😂😂"
Stonebwoy's dad drops powerful speech at his graduation lunch
YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Stonebwoy's dad, Mr Satekla Senior, was at the graduation party of his son, and he delivered a touching speech.
The party came after the 2024 TGMA Artiste of the Year graduated from GIMPA with second-class upper.
Many people talked about how proud he was of Stonebwoy, while others shared fond memories of him from Ashaiman.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldine.amoah@yen.com.gh.