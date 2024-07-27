Dancehall musician Stonebwoy graduated on Friday, 26, 2024, from GIMPA and to commemorate the special day, he held a graduation party

Many friends, family and well-wishers were in attendance as the giant cake that was cut awed many people who admired its beauty

Many people applauded the baker for their creativity, while others congratulated him in the comment section

2024 TGMA Artiste of the Year Stonebwoy had many people gushing over his graduation cake, which formed part of the celebration after he graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Stonebwoy cuts a giant cake at his graduation party. Image Credit: @stonebwoy and @drlouisa_s

Stinebwoy's graduation cake

After the graduation ceremony on the GIMPA campus, Stonebwoy held a private party at the African Regent Hotel on Friday, July 26, 2024.

His wife, Dr Louisa Satekla; his children, Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla; his sisters; and his dad, Mr Satekla Senior, were present.

Many Ghanaian celebrities attended the party, including actresses Nadia Buari and Joselyn Dumas, actor Harold Amenyah, musician Criss Waddle, media personalities Bola Ray and Nana Aba, and many others who were there to celebrate him.

As part of the celebration, a giant cake was cut. The cake had a black square base, and on the second layer from the bottom was another square cake with Stonebwoy's picture, which was the cover of his album, 5th Dimension.

One aspect of the cake that caught the attention of many was the headphone piece placed at the top to symbolise his interest in music.

Video of Stonebwoy cutting his graduation cake.

Reactions to the beautiful cake

Many people could not help but admire the beautiful giant cake at Stonebwoy's graduation party. They applauded the baker for being creative.

Others also congratulated the dancehall musician for working hard to complete school and get a degree.

Below are the reactions to the video:

sisderby123 said:

"I love the composure of the kids❤️👌…well behaved🙌"

egyiriba_lysis said:

"His son really admires his dad 😍"

akubah_korneh said:

"I love how they are keeping in their kids' minds how important school is🙏🏿 . Each milestone worth celebrating 🎊🤩 congrats Stonebwoy❤️❤️"

primaacademygh said:

"Cheers to greatness, 1GAD 😍💯"

otemaaamoah said:

"Beautiful cake😍😍😍😍😍"

egyiriba_lysis said:

"His son really admires him paa ❤"

Beautiful pictures from the graduation party.

Stonebwoy explains how he balanced music, family and school

YEN.com.gh reported that TGMA Artist of the Year, Stonebwoy, opened up about how he could balance music, school and family in an exclusive interview with Joy News.

Speaking after graduating from GIMPA, he noted that it was not easy and thanked his family, siblings and others for being his support system.

Many people congratulated him, while others wished he had shared more details on how he could balance all three.

