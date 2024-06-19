A video of Ghanaian Gospel singer Sonnie Badu cruising in one of his expensive cars in Ghana is trending online

In a social media video, the musician flaunted his Lamborghini car, which costs about $400k

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to Sonnie Badu showing off his luxurious vehicle

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian Gospel musician Sonnie Badu has displayed his wealth after flaunting his expensive Lamborghini in Ghana.

Sonnie Badu flaunts his Lamborghini car

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on blogger Zion Felix's Instagram page showed Sonnie Badu chilling in his Lamborghini car. At the same time, a passenger, believed to be his wife, Annie Badu, recorded him inside the vehicle.

In the video, the Gospel singer jams to Team Eternity's "Defe Defe" song as he carefully manoeuvres through traffic.

The car's interior featured plush leather seats with a state-of-the-art sound system.

Sonnie Badu joins a long list of Ghanaian celebrities who are proud owners of a Lamborghini. Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus recently flaunted his while interacting with fans in town.

Watch the video of Sonnie Badu flaunting his Lamborghini Urus below:

Netizens react to the video of Sonnie Badu flaunting his Lamborghini Urus

Many people in the comment section expressed their admiration for Sonnie Badu, while others questioned why the Gospel singer would flaunt his car on social media.

Below are the reactions from some Ghanaians after watching the video:

@xx_logann commented:

"Wei nyinaa y3 wiase af3f3de3 "

@classyrossy_collections commented:

"Loaded gospel artist"

@efo_mark commented:

"Pastor too be person… Allow us to enjoy"

@richid_boadu commented:

"It's not his. I know the owner"

@_big.plange_ commented:

"Pastor paa wey d3y like settings like this eei"

@jojo_jnr_ commented:

"I thought Christians say all these are the vanity of human wishes ..."

@djsteviedee commented:

"There goes ur tithes and offerings. Indeed God is good "

@mavisgh_ commented:

"Enjoy aaaa @sonniebaduuk you too you be person. I tap into your blessings ❤️"

Sonnie Badu and his wife, Annie Badu, welcome their second son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gospel musician and minister Sonnie Badu and his wife, Annie Badu, welcomed their second son, bringing their beautiful children to six.

The musician said the child extends his legacy on earth, which is the priesthood and Leviate mandate.

Sonnie Badu also said witnessing his wife deliver their second son and six children was pure joy.

