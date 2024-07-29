Some Ghanaians have expressed their disappointment after TV3 chose Afriyie to represent the Ashanti Region

These agitated social media users have commented on the videos and photos that TV3 has posted on Instagram

Some people have also expressed their thoughts, calling for the public to instead have a leap of faith in Afriyie

TV3 has chosen Afriyie, a 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful delegate, to represent the Ashanti Region in this year's beauty contest.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology history student wowed her fans with beauty, although they weren't impressed with her presentation during the first show.

Ghana's Most Beautiful is sparking reactions after Afriyie was selected over Serwaa as the Ashanti region rep. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

Some Ghanaians expressed their disappointment in the organisers for choosing Afriyie over Serwaa to represent their Ashanti Region.

They believe that Serwaa was the right contestant to bring home the crown, cash and car to impact the youth in the region.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians express disappointment after GMB launch

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Helenjensen stated:

"So disappointed in u guys; how can u choose Afriyie over Serwaa …. I guess you just want Ashanti s to be out soon."

animah601 stated:

"Very very disappointed too 😢"

Naanaqueeny stated:

"Hmm, dear, say it again oooh. They don't want us to go far in the competition".

Eklenamarku stated:

"It is too early in the competition my dear. She may pull a surprise. I actually liked her performance".

Serwaaaa stated:

"You can organize your own beauty pageant and use your Serwaa for the entire show okay".

kwadwobloggertv1 stated:

"We are disappointed, dear, but they are saying vote oh"

Ocanseyasikuor stated:

"Let's wait and see what God will do 🙌👏❤️"

iam_novareigns stated:

"Please, everything happens for a reason, so let's just pray, support and vote them into success wai. Let's not criticize them this early. Thank you 👍🙏"

Ashanti representative Serwaa talks about herself

For her official introduction video, 20-year-old KNUST student Serwaa looked classy in a white two-piece outfit.

Serwaa looked elegant in a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians beg TV3 to choose Serwaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the ever-gorgeous Serwaa, a competitor in the Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant for 2024.

The beautiful woman spoke powerfully about the region's rich cultural legacy and impressed many with her presentation.

Some social media users had urged the organisers to select Serwaa as their region's representative in the beauty contest.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh