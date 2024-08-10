The only son of Akuapem Poloo has turned heads online after a video of him cooking for his mother surfaced online

Akuapem Poloo, who was not expecting such a move from the boy, expressed delight with his action

Social media users who also took to the comment section of the video have celebrated Akuapem Poloo for being a good parent

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has taken to social media to celebrate her son Mudasir Muhammed Yakubu.

This comes after the actress posted a video of the young boy preparing a meal to prove her point about how quickly her son is learning to perform house chores all by himself.

Akuapem Poloo expresses delight as her son performs house chores and cooks at home.

The video showed the moment when Akuapem Poloo unknowingly walked in on his son and was pleasantly surprised to see him seated close to the coal pot cooking.

The serious look on the young boy's face indicated that he was versed in what he was doing.

The adorable video, captioned"Big boy already cooking for mummy," had over 5,000 likes and 60 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend Akuapem Poloo's son

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video heaped praises on Akuapem Poloo's son for helping her at home.

Royal Blu commented:

"This boy is soo amazing may Allah bless him."

leticia indicated:

"Good boy keep it up son."

nanaqwosuaasare reacted:

"My brother is growing."

DelaRicH reacted:

"That's nice I wish my mom teach me how to cook at that age hmmm like hmmm the rest is a sorry well done."

Zeny_7586 added;

"Wow u have done very well with our son."

Grace Mamle

"Wow it's good your teaching him all that, good mother."

Akuapem shares a throwback photo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akupem Poloo took social media by storm after she took an old photo of herself.

The 'Throwback Thursday showed Poloo with three schoolmates posing near a tree in their uniforms.

She stated that the image was taken after they had finished writing their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) exams. She was a student at Suhum Roman Catholic School.

