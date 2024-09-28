A video of Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang addressing why most actors and actresses are not seen joining in protests has surfaced

The renowned actor, interacting with AJ Sarpong on 3FM, noted that most creatives infuse the fight against pressing national issues in their movies, which, to him, is the best

Adjetey Anang's comment, however, did not sit well with most Ghanaians who expressed their views in the comments section of the video

Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang, popularly known as Pusher, has opened up on why most actors and actresses do not join street protests when the country's youth call for support to fight for a good course.

The renowned actor noted during an interview on TV3 that most of these filmmakers fight against some of society's cankers through the stories they tell in the movies they produce.

He noted that some of these pertinent issues are infused in the movies they produce, which is the best way to address them as a creative.

"You can have the entertainment and fun, but look, there are serious issues going on out there, and we have to pay attention to it. So we are able to craft that well in the stories that we tell, and that's the best thing, and I think that that's where we should be heard," he noted.

His comments follow the recent demonstration by the Democracy Hub, which led to the arrest of some protestors.

Netizens react to Adjetey's comments

Netizens who saw the post of Adjetey Anang's remarks on TV3's X page were unhappy with the remarks. They called him out in the comments section of the video.

@OmDavis3 wrote:

"As teachers, we've been discussing the issues in the lecture halls, so no need to demonstrate', 'As doctors, we've been discussing the issues with our patients, so we don't need to demo.' You are one at3k3 away from kidney failure, we may as well watch it in a movie..sia..sorry."

@GeneralMarcus18 wrote:

"Oh guy man u of all people like seriously ... This is the time to step out to make it known that ur stories has always been true... Chale u mess up."

@Kwaku_telly wrote:

"We don't even need it him...which stories or movies is he talking about?"

@TheNewCircle1 wrote:

"We don’t need any of these guys to fight for us, they are ok with the status quo! We need to pick leaders who are ready to do all it takes to get us where we want Ghana to be!"

Jay Bahd criticises Democracy Hub protesters

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Jay Bahd has criticised the Democracy Hub protestors over their recent protest.

Jay Bahd noted that he would not support any non-peaceful demonstration and lashed out at his detractors in a voice recording on X.

