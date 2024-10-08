Jordin Sparks has fallen in love with Stonebwoy, especially after their recent collaboration off her album

Their song No Cry off the No Restrictions album turns out to be a favourite of the US singer's husband

A video of Jordin Sparks and her husband jamming to the song has popped up on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

On August 13, US singer Jordin Sparks released her highly anticipated fifth studio album, No Restrictions.

The album featuring Ghana's Stonebwoy marks the US singer's first in four years since the release of Cider & Hennessy (2020).

Jordin Sparks and her husband, Dana Isaiah, drool over Stonebwoy's lyrics on No Cry. Photo source: Instagram/JordinSparks

Source: Instagram

Jordin Sparks and Stonebwoy's collaboration No Cry, track 10 on the new album, gained significant traction on the album's first day out.

The US singer described her collaboration with Stonebwoy as divine, considering the unplanned manner in which they first met in the US.

In a recent video, Jordin Sparks was spotted with her husband, Dana Isaiah, jamming to Track 10, featuring Stonebwoy.

Sparks' husband couldn't hide his excitement when Stonebwoy's patois vibe on No Cry came on while he was riding with his wife.

The couple, who have been married since 2017, excited scores of fans with their heartfelt moment, which has surfaced on social media.

Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah thrill fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah's hearty moment.

yawnaturalbwoy noted:

"After alidu n Beyoncé’s collarbo jayz never jammed to it 😂 BHIM BHIM BHIM"

alberto palalo said:

"I will not force my kid's to love 1 Gad.. they will have freedom 2 choose between 1 Gad or leave my house❤️🫶🔥"

Theo_alvin💰 wrote:

"Ghanaians don’t like listening to lyrics , anka @STONEBWOY Dey deserve a statue 😂😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

MARVELOUS THE SEER remarked:

"Just listen to the lyrics🥰🔥🔥🔥👍"

Edem Agbanu756 added:

"the verse and the transition be sick 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Jordin Sparks praises Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordin Sparks had expressed her admiration for Stonebwoy after he shared a video drooling over their latest collaboration.

The American singer said she adored the Ghanaian dancehall artist for blessing the song with his melodic voice and promoting it on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh