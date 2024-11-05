Lil Shaker and his longtime girlfriend Rashelle Blue tied the knot in a private ceremony in Accra on November 2

Rappers EL and Joey B, in a video, thrilled the wedding attendees with a performance of their collaborations

Lil Shaker was also spotted jamming and dancing to DopeNation's Zormizor song with DWP Academy members

Ghanaian rapper and music producer Elikplim Yao Atiemo, popularly known by the stage name Lil Shaker, tied the knot with his UK-based girlfriend and singer Rashelle Blue on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

EL, Joey B, DWP Academy storms Lil Shaker's wedding with Rashelle Blue. Photo source: @rashelleblue and @ronnieiseverywhere_official

The couple wedded in a private ceremony with their friends and families in attendance as they celebrated their happy union after many years of dating.

EL, Joey B and others storm wedding

In a series of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, award-winning rappers EL and Joey B, who shared a close friendship with Lil Shaker and were part of music mogul Jayso's Skillions group, were spotted serenading the attendees with a catalogue of their music.

The two rappers got the newly wedded couple and their friends to excitedly leave their seats for the dancefloor and showcase their dance moves as they performed their 2013 collaboration, Strawberry Ginger.

In another video, Lil Shaker was spotted with some of the members of the DWP Academy, including Lisa Quama, Endurance Grand, and Demzy Baye, as they jammed and danced to music duo DopeNation's 2024 hit single, Zormizor (Asabone).

Watch the videos below:

Lil Shaker's wedding stirs reactions

The videos from Lil Shaker and Rashelle Blue's wedding triggered reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Riri commented:

"Oh wow 🤭congrats Lil Shaker ❤️."

QwammeBuju commented:

"EL and Joey B are tall papa…Congrats Shaker."

nanayaankrumah790Yaa Trump said:

"Ohhh lil shaker tear my heart. He was my crush😢😢😢😢😢😢."

lindaantwi29 commented:

"Whenever they are called, they steal the show away 🥰🥰🥰."

Lolo said:

"See the way Demzy is looking and admiring his Queen, nothing but smiles 😁and 💜🖤💜🖤💜🖤♾️🫂💃🏾🕺."

Aristotle de jnr commented:

"These people never disappoint."

Ephya Daizzy said:

"This DWP squad erh, they are a vibe oooo."

Akua Franca commented:

"Congrats to Lil Shaker🥰💗🎉🎉🎉. May the Good Lord bless his home🎊🙇‍♀️."

jess said:

"Omg! Strawberry Ginger was such a banger when I was a kid😂."

