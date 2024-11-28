Akua Donkor: Daughter Of GFP Founder Weeps At Mother's One Week Observance, Mourners Comfort Her
- The one-week observance for the late Akua Donkor was held in her hometown in the Ashanti Region
- The last born of the Ghana Freedom Party founder was inconsolable at the event and had to be comforted by loved ones
- Akua Donkor is reported to have died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra after succumbing to an illness
A video of Eno Mary, daughter of the late Akua Donkor, wailing uncontrollably at her mother's one-week observance has surfaced online.
The solemn event, held at Ejuaratia in the Ashanti Region, saw mourners and sympathizers clad in black gathered at the venue to mourn with the family of the late GFP founder on their loss.
A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Rakak Ghana showed the moment the last-born daughter of the late politician was captured wailing over the demise of her mother.
She lost herself in sorrow and had to be comforted by mourners who had also come to mourn with the family.
Akua Donkor died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on October 2024 after suffering from an illness.
She had filed her nomination before her demise and was set to contest the 2024 December elections.
An attempt by her running mate, Roman Fada, to stand in her stand as her replacement for the 2024 elections failed as he was disqualified for making errors while filling his nomination forms.
Roman Fada's presidential bid rejected
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of the late flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, has openly expressed their disapproval of the party's recent nomination of Roman Fada as its new leader.
The family explained that the party did not consult it before making the move. They also indicated the move was inappropriate since it went against the family's customs and traditions.
A family representative who spoke to the media indicated that their beloved recently passed away, and the family is currently deliberating on how to give her a befitting burial.
