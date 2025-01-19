Ghanaian media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani was the victim of a recent shooting incident in Dormaa

Conflicting reports of the incident have surfaced on social media, with some factions claiming he was shot in the eye while others say he was affected by residues of gunpowder

Wife of the broadcaster, Miracle Adomah, has clarified matters in a video and given an update on his condition

Miracle Adomah, the wife of renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, has opened up about her husband's tragic shooting incident.

In a recent video, Miracle, who is a queen mother, clarified that contrary to reports of her husband being attacked by assailants or affected by residue from gunpowder, he was actually shot in the eye.

According to her, the incident happened in Dormaa during an event Kofi was invited to cover. She noted that her husband arrived safely at his destination and was welcomed and given a hotel to lodge by one Linda, who is the Dormahene's niece.

The following day, the team stepped out to cover the event. It was during the event that Kofi was mistakenly shot in the eye when musketry fired shots.

Miracle explained that the person firing the shots did not shoot in the air as usual.

"This time, the person who pulled the trigger didn’t shoot into the sky. He placed the gun on his shoulder and pulled the trigger. He shot my husband in the face, and it wasn’t just gunpowder," she said.

Kofi's condition after shooting incident

Speaking on the details, Miracle noted her husband was severely affected by the incident. The queen mother noted that one of her husband's eyes immediately went blind, leaving him with just one. Later, the other eye could also not see.

Miracle stated that Kofi Adoma was immediately taken to the hospital after the incident. However, due to the severity of the case, he was transferred to Accra for further treatment.

Later, he was taken to Dubai for treatment because health facilities in Accra could not handle the situation.

No one from Dormaa reached out

Giving an update on her husband's condition, Miracle noted that her husband is in a better condition.

She, however, expressed concern over the failure of traditional authorities in Dormaa, including the Dormaahene, to contact her family and find out how her husband is doing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kofi Adoma's condition

Netizens who saw the video of Kofi Adoma's wife narrating his ordeal expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many sympathised with her, while others hailed his wife as a strong woman.

@adjeibamfo2339 wrote:

"I now understand why Kofi cried when he was narrating the story of his wife. Such a strong and intelligent woman. May the Lord heal him completely."

@kingb583 wrote:

"THIS WOMAN IS SO INTELLIGENT AND KNOWS HOW TO COMMUNICATE. VERY RESPECTFUL."

@AbenaArthur-lx4uo wrote:

"It's situations like this you'll realize the importance of marriage.That one person that will be there for you for better for worse, thru sickness and hell.That one person that will protect you physically and spiritually. May God help every single person out there to find his or her partner, not just any partner but a good and supportive one like Mrs Adoma."

@CandyNanaBonsu-q4j wrote:

"Nana we say a very big thank you to you for supporting our father . We cherish you a lot for always being there for him in his bad times . U re a strong woman. God bless you."

Kumchacha blasts Vim Lady for careless reporting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian preacher Nicholas Osei had called out Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua for careless reporting on the shooting of her colleague.

Kumchacha lashed out at Vim Lady, saying that she could have obtained more information about the incident before breaking it.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some supported Kumchacah while others did not.

