Fameye has launched a new product to a certain segment of music listeners who would want to be tagged as his premium fans

The product, which is gold-backed and features some exclusive songs from the singer, has already gone on sale

In his release, the musician announced that a copy of the product goes for a whooping GH₵9500

Ghanaian musician Fameye has launched a new gold-backed product, the Fameye Music Gold Pack, which is selling at GH₵9.5k.

The Very Soon hitmaker announced his new product on social media. With GH₵9.5k, Fameye's premium fans who purchase his new product will get access to 13 premium songs and a 24-karat gold sim card.

His new line of business has garnered significant traction online since his announcement, considering its scope and nature.

The award-winning musician appears to have partnered with Mentrax Pro Jewelry, a firm that describes itself as a Government of Ghana licensed Gold Refinery registered in Ghana with registration No. CS248392019.

Its primary business is gold refining for the local and international gold market. An office listed at no. 8 Addis Ababa Road, East Legon, Accra, is attached to the company's name online.

Fameye has already issued a contact number for prospective buyers to order a copy of his new product. On social media, he said,

"Buy the Fameye music Gold Pack which features 13 premium songs from me plus a 24 karate gold SIM card for only 9,500 cedis and be a Fameye Premium fan💨🍾 Always remember you are buying Gold!!"

Ghanaians react to Fameye's new product

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Fameye's new gold-backed product.

Kings Lëë said:

"I can't buy but i can pray make fameye live long and deliver to us songs for the soul. Peter Peter Peter Peter. ABOM."

Soda Ranks wrote:

"He said come and buy not to be giving unnecessary fans. Fans bebree y3 3huro."

Sperry Figures remarked:

"Should we focus on music on there or the gold."

Ibrahim Awudu noted:

"Thank you so much! This is a great deal for Fameye fans!"

Fameye pauses show to collect money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fameye had paused his performance at the Danyame Recreational Village, Akwatia-Boadua, to collect the money a fan sprayed on him.

The singer was performing his 2024 hit song, "Very Soon", when a staunch fan approached him at the front of the stage to spray money on him.

The sensational musician halted his performance and warned fans not to pick up the money unless they were part of his team.

