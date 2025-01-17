Shatta Wale has won over GH¢300k in betting from Betway's Aviator, a crash iGaming form of betting where players have to fly a virtual plane

The musician took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate his winnings and shared a screen recording of his Aviator attempt, which won him the large sum of money

In the comments section of the post, many social media users were astounded by the amount he won and congratulated him

Popular Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has won over GH¢300,000 from Betway’s Aviator, an online crash iGaming game.

Shatta Wale wins large sum of money from betting.

Source: Twitter

The musician shared his win on X (formerly Twitter), posting a screen recording of his successful attempt at the virtual plane game that earned him the large sum of money.

The post quickly went viral, with many social media users expressing their surprise and congratulating Shatta Wale for the win. His victory has drawn attention to his love for betting, a topic he has spoken about before.

Shatta Wale has also been outspoken about his views on betting taxes in Ghana. In a recent video, he criticised the government’s decision to impose a 10% withholding tax on betting, games, and lottery wins, a policy introduced in 2023. He argued that this tax was unfair, especially for young Ghanaians who rely on betting as a source of income.

The withholding tax has faced backlash from many in the youth community, with many viewing it as a financial burden that could impact their chances of earning income through betting.

Shatta Wale's win sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

everybodys_padmore said:

"🤣This thing be true 🤣.. all be marketing aswear 🤣🤣 why we dier we money chop some."

nana_odei_ commented:

"They will end up taking the money back from innocent souls guys don’t fall for their scam.😂"

mavericksharun said:

"Keep on commenting settings as he keep winning all day🔥🔥 …As you also dey suffer in family house and rent houses"

black_god_ferry commented:

"Make nobody lie to you, saying there's no money in betting. Yesterday, when United was losing 1-0 in the 80th minute, the handicap for United was in 50 odds, then I felt like trying, and boom, I won."

giovani.caleb commented:

"I thought this was fake until I saw the balance myself and the bank transfer. Chairman say he no go show me @shattawalenima ei."

ghanafuocom said:

"From Aviator? Like how? ALMIGHTY AVIATOR?😂"

alu_kyi reacted:

"But bro, you know if your balance is not sponsored by the site and it's your real money you go soon go bankrupt sell your cars then house?😭 Just a piece of advice from a chronic millions of dollars gamble."

Shatta Wale drops African Madiba music video

Shatta Wale is not sleeping on the music side of things, either. He has released the music video for his latest song.

YEN.com.gh reported that 'African Madiba', which is a tribute to Vybz Kartel for his support, resonated with many people.

Jamaicans especially were appreciative of Shatta Wale's love for Vybz Kartel.

