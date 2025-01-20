Empress Gifty's all-grown-up daughters turned heads at their grandmother's recent star-studded funeral in Tema

The gospel singer's children were spotted with a beautifully groomed puppy suspected to be a key member of their family

Videos of them have gained traction online as many Ghanaians obsess over the singer's family

Gospel singer Empress Gifty's family, friends and colleagues gathered in Tema for the late Agnes Aba Annan who passed away last year.

Empress Giifty's all-grown-up kids turn heads at their grandmother's funeral in Tema. Photo source: Nation'sBlog, GHKwaku

The singer is married to Ghanaian politician Hopeson Adorye, and they have two beautiful daughters together.

The children arrived at their grandmother's star-studded funeral adorned in a kaba and long skirt sewn from the customised cloth for all mourners of Empress Gifty's mother.

The girls also took along their puppy decorated in the same customised cloth. They handed over the puppy to their mother who was elated to receive the pet.

Fans were fascinated by the pet's flashiness as much as by the ladies' treatment of the dog as a member of their family.

Empress Gifty's daughters stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Empress Gifty and her daughters' recent funeral moments.

Naa Adjeley Alimatu Tetteh said:

"My condolence to the family. Na br3da b)dom to went for the great grandma's funeral ong boi3."

Maame Yaa Boahemaa wrote:

"Maybe we cannot talk because our mama and papa no get money so we don't know how it feels to live as a rich person. Nanka kraman nso 3k)p3 de3n w) ayie ase. Smh"

Vera Nhyira Frimpong remarked:

"Hmmmmm I think maybe the dog belongs to the late oh Mum may soul rest in peace."

Kanisha Jane noted:

"Eeeeiiii! Even the dog 🐕 too is wearing the funeral cloth. You too you’re doing some ooooo 😊."

Erica Nicole Nartekie Nartey reacted:

"Only a pet lover will understand this. I do worse with my dogs."

Belgeefit shared:

"Am I the only one who sees nothing wrong with the pet (dog) attending the funeral some anaaa. I'm not a pet lover but I know and understand pet lovers are so attached to their pets and can do unimaginable things together."

Nyhira Tillin commented:

"I will not talk about anything. Ooh, maybe when I am rich, my kids will bring a lion and monkeys to their granny's funeral because ii drama nu di3 it in the family."

Anne Addae added:

"Aww Agaga even the pet in the house is mourning la. If you're a pet lover you will understand. The whole family will i miss her. Agaaalicious."

Empress Gifty's guests fight over funeral food

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty had encountered a few people who were frustrated for not receiving food at the singer's late mum's funeral.

The Watch Me hitmaker, who was involved in the funeral planning from the onset, intervened to settle the agitated funeral guests, seeking a solution from the caterers at the funeral.

Many fans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the guests, describing their actions as embarrassing.

