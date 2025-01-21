Nana Adwoa Sandra, in a video, flaunted her beautiful looks as she rode in a Pragya while running errands in town

Nana Adwoa Sandra, the girlfriend of the late Ghanaian actor Bright Owusu, popularly known as C Confion, courted attention after the latest video of her surfaced on social media.

Late C Confion girlfriend Nana Adwoa Sandra flaunts her beautiful looks as she rides Pragya in town. Photo source: @ceeconfionsbae

Source: TikTok

Nana Adwoa gained popularity on social media after her boyfriend, C Confion, passed away at the age of 28 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on December 20, 2024, due to a severe illness.

The 20-year-old appeared in an all-black outfit, including a T-shirt, pants, and a headdress, as she mourned her late partner at the funeral service on January 11, 2025, at Buokrom in Kumasi.

It later emerged that Nana Adwoa Sandra was one of the late C Confion's strongest pillars throughout his continuous battle with his deteriorating health condition, which eventually led to his demise. She had also quit her job to cater for him on his sick bed.

Late C Confion's girlfriend flaunts beautiful looks

Nana Adwoa Sandra took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself flaunting her beautiful looks.

The late C Confion's girlfriend, who was recently gifted GH₵1000 by a fan known as Borga Tito, wore a green T-shirt with a necklace and sunglasses as she continued mourning the loss of her boyfriend.

Nana Adwoa Sandra looked sad as he sat in the backseat of a tricycle (Pragya) she used for transportation as she embarked on her journey to town for her errands. In the caption of her TikTok post, she expressed her gratitude to God.

Below is the video of Nana Adwoa Sandra flaunting her beautiful looks:

Late C Confion's girlfriend's beauty stirs reactions

The video of the late C Confion's girlfriend, Nana Adwoa Sandra, flaunting her beauty as she rode in a Pragya triggered many positive reactions from some Ghanaians, who praised her in the comment section. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Suncity said:

"It is hard, dear, but God dey your side, please 🙏."

Love commented:

"God bless you, dear. Sorry, okay 🙏🙏🙏💯."

Efya Darkowaah said:

"God will answer all your secrets prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻."

FELL ROMEN commented:

"Wow, can we be friends 😍? Watching you live in Las Vegas. Please Dm me."

Ebenezer Debrah said:

"God will bless ur hustle ❤️❤️❤️."

Kweyku Afriyie commented:

"God richly bless you for your hard work dear🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼."

Odehyeiba Oko Wonder said:

"May the good lord strengthen you and bless you, my dear sister 🙏😇."

Source: YEN.com.gh