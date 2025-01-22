One of Shatta Wale's fans from Tamale has shared his frustrations about the African dancehall king's no-show in his city

The fan was livid as he questioned Shatta Wale's obsession with other cities like Accra and Kumasi, neglecting Tamale

His aggressive request reached Shatta Wale, who let out a heartwarming reply to ease the tension

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has acknowledged the plights of his fans in Tamale who feel left out.

This comes after a TikTok user, Tarim Beeya, shared a video of an angry-looking, dread-haired young man who argued that Shatta Wale had neglected his city.

The African dancehall king has had several stints in Tamale, where he was enskined as the Dancehall Naa. His latest was with Maccasio in 2019, which dominated headlines.

The angry fan angrily called out Shatta Wale for prioritising fans in other cities, including Accra and Kumasi.

Scores of fans were concerned about the aggrieved fan's harsh tone, but he did not mind. He established that

"This is not disrespectful, this is the street way, and he is King of the street....immediately he saw it, he understood. Don't be a hypocrite."

At least his request reached the African Dancehall King, which made angry fans. In the comments section, Shatta Wale responded to his aggrieved fan's request, humbly registering his interest to attend to fans in Tamale.

The musician's reply excited many other fans from Tamale who have begun counting down to Shatta Wale's upcoming performance.

The On God hitmaker wields an enviable relationship with his fans who are part of his Shatta Movement. Last year, Shatta Wale established in a tweet that his fans are his God.

Shatta Wale and his angry fan stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale and his angry fan's interaction online.

💫Yaa-Mula💫💋❤️ said:

"Don't worry wale go come okay 🔥🔥🔥we sef for Accra e hard before we dey see am hm don't worry our king will let us see him okay SM4LYF."

_blackhumble wrote:

"Wale, we beg drop to Tamale. We wanna meet the fans who are down here for tourist reasons. Tamale is a great place where you have great fans that support the movement."

Young Jay Zee remarked:

"And walewale, walewale shatta wale. Please walewale pupils wish to see you please sm."

Eskimy shared:

"We will support you bro…please keep doing this till he decided to come."

Tarim Beeya · Creator noted:

"We go fill the stadium to capacity and jam all night as for the money WALE wise pass me plus you all music is his business."

Shatta Wale honours Vybz Kartel's with new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had released his first single in 2025, African Mandiba.

The song eulogised Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel after their historic stint together at the latter's Freedom Street concert in Jamaica.

Shatta Wale was among several top stars who joined the dancehall luminary at the 35k-capacity National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

