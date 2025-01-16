Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, in a video, rode in a tricycle (popularly known as Pragya) for the first time

The Kumawood actor's wife beamed with excitement as she sang the late Ebony Reigns' Konkonsa Police song

Many fans thronged to the comment section of Maame Serwaa's social media post to praise her

Award-winning Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, courted attention after a video of her riding in a tricycle (popularly known as Pragya in Ghana) surfaced on social media.

After several months in the US, Maame Serwaa recently returned to Ghana with their three children to spend time with her husband, Lil Win, on November 13, 2024.

The Kumawood actor went viral as he wore military attire to welcome his wife, Maame Serwaa, and their three children from the US to Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport.

In a video, Lil Win presented a flower bouquet to his American-based wife and excitedly hugged her and their three children.

After returning to Ghana, Maame Serwaa has been publicly spotted with the Kumawood actor several times. She has served as the comic actor's supportive wife and regularly documented their daily activities on social media.

Lil Wife's wife recently joined her husband and mother-in-law as they held an event to launch the comic actor's new ultramodern barber salon on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

At the Wezzy Barbering Studios' launch, Maame Serwaa shared her intentions of moving back to Ghana with her kids to be with her husband.

Lil Win's wife rides in 'Pragya'

Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, took to her TikTok page to share a video of herself using the Pragya (tricycle) as her means of transportation.

It appeared that she had left the A Country Called Ghana-branded BMW luxury car she had been using since returning to reside with her husband at Offinso-Ahenkro in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Maame Serwaa sported casual attire and a cap. She beamed with excitement and flaunted her beautiful looks as she sat in the backseat while the driver rode her to her destination.

Lil Win's wife happily sang the late Ghanaian singer Ebony Reigns' 2018 smash hit, Konkonsa Police, as she recorded herself. In the caption, she shared that she was riding the tricycle for the first time.

Below is the video of Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, riding in a tricycle:

Lil Win's wife's video stirs reactions

The video of Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, garnered positive reactions from fans, who praised her in the comment section. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Mavismay503 commented:

"I hope you enjoy it. It's my favourite 🤣."

The Most Favorite said:

"🥰🥰🥰 indeed you are Prettygold 🥰🥰."

Cynthia Owusuaa commented:

"Sis, you are so beautiful and simple 🥰🥰."

PIESEI MAAME NYARKO said:

"This is the reason why I love you ❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️. You are very humble."

Obaapa Gicy commented:

"Fresh air. You don't need air condition😂😂😂."

Lil Win calls Adom-Kyei "Jesus Christ"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win called his spiritual leader Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah the "Jesus Christ" from the holy books.

The Kumawood actor also claimed that Adom Kyei-Duah's wife embodied Jesus Christ's mother, Mary.

Lil Win's controversial claims triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

