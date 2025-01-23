Actor Lil Win shut down his hometown, Ahenkro Kwaman, to celebrate his mother's 80th birthday during which he presented a 12-bedroom mansion to her

After the celebration, the Kumawood actor gifted each guest GH¢5, which he handed out to them himself

The video caused a stir online. While some applauded him for the generous gesture, others stated that the amount wasn't enough considering the high cost of living

Kumawood actor Lil Win celebrated his mother's 80th birthday in style in their hometown, Ahenkro Kwaman, on Sunday, January 19, 2025. Family, friends, and well-wishers attended the ceremony.

Lil Win gifts cash at mum's birthday

At the ceremony, Lil Win presented a 12-bedroom mansion to his mother as part of celebrating her as she turned 80.

Presenting the 12-bedroom mansion to his mother moved him to tears as guests at the ceremony consoled him and congratulated him for doing something commendable for his mother.

After guests dined and celebrated with Lil Win and his family, the Kumawood star decided to gift guests some money.

In a queue, children and guests at the event were given GH¢5 notes each while flaunting bundles of GH¢5 notes in a viral video.

Reactions to Lil Win giving out GH¢5

Many people in the comment section applauded Lil win for his generosity in giving the people money for attending his mother's 80th birthday celebration.

Others were not happy with the amount he gave out, hinting that the standard of living had risen in the country.

Below are the diverse reactions of social media users to the video of Lil Win distributing money to party guests:

Lil Win speaks poor English with kids

YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian actor, Lil Win, got many people chiding his English after he shared a lovely video of himself playing with his kids on the compound of his mother's 12-bedroom mansion.

In the viral video, the Kumawood star spoke broken English as he joyfully played with his kids while flaunting the beautiful compound of his mother's mansion.

The viral video excited many fans, who admired Lil Win as a great father. Others talked about the children's striking resemblance to him.

