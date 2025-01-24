Controversial gospel singer Evangelist Diana Asamoah has established that she does not bathe twice daily

The singer recently shared her experience of bathing once daily and sometimes not washing her body at all

Her experience has garnered significant traction on social media as fans weigh in on her bathing culture

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian gospel singer Evangelist Diana Asamoah, renowned for several gospel classics, recently shared her bathing routine during her radio show.

Diana Asamoah says she doesn't bath twice a day. Photo source: DianaAsamoah

Source: Instagram

According to the controversial personality, she has never bathed twice daily since she was born.

While there is no strict regimen, bathing twice daily has become a common practice for most women in Africa, mainly due to the hot climate and rigorous activities during the day.

Different cultures exist worldwide. Some dermatologists have advised against bathing excessively to avoid reduced skin hydration.

It's unclear what Diana Asamoah's motive for bathing once daily is, but the Ma Bo Wo Din hitmaker maintains that she still has beautiful skin. During the interview, she said

"If I was bathing twice daily, Ghanaians wont' be able to watch my colour. Since I was born, I've never bathed twice daily. I'm saying it to the glory of God. The truth is one. I can't preach what I don't do. Even when I don't go to work at dawn, I try to bathe. Else, I may not bathe until the next day."

Ghanaians react to Evanglist Diana Asamoah's bathing regimen

Dana Asamoah's remarks about her bathing culture have triggered numerous Ghanaians. While it resonated with some people, others feel it's not hygienic.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Diana Asamoah's bathing regimen.

Rev. sikapa Graham said:

"She is in the Facebook. That's what matters. Put your hands together for the Lord."

LeeLee reacted:

"So us this one too preaching or motivation?😂😂 Eeeeiii this woman has fully prepared for Ghanaians 🤣."

NANAAKOUSAGUYGUYUKNIE wrote:

"You made me cry this morning and don't blame you, because that's what you can do dear ♥️❤️😘."

Mrschief1nsarko noted:

"Eeiii so is this Diana Asamoah?? Hmmmm 🥲🥲🥲May God have mercy 😞😞."

aduahenbenevolent commented:

"The Prɛsidɛnt of Ampɛ Adwareɛ Asocciation of Ghana has spoken🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Michyy Diamond🦋 shared:

"I am posting this for my family and my friends to know l am not the only person doing that."

deborahosei910 added:

"That is all my sister eeeeeeeiii 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣hmmmmm am in the face book part week me 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Diana Asamoah to release an English album

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah had sent a message to her fans advising them to polish their English ahead of her new album.

The singer said her next album will be recorded in only English, moving away from the Twi most people know and adore her for.

Diana Asamoah has since released nine albums, including Mabo Wo Din, dedicated to former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and Pentecost Gya, which topped the charts for months.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh