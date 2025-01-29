Efya Dragon is in the news again after coming out to provide details of her sickness, which she has been battling since last year

The TikTok star, who is a former participant in the dating reality show, Date Rush, suggested her situation had not gotten any better

Consequently, she pleaded for serious medical attention out of Ghana as she had been to several places in the country to seek help without getting results

Ghanaian TikTok star Efya Dragon, who has been battling a strange sickness since late last year, opened up about her ordeal recently in a TikTok live.

Speaking in the video sighted on her page, Efya Dragon shared details of her struggle for recovery.

She said she had visited many hospitals and different places, including herbal clinics and prayer camps, to no avail.

Responding to a suggestion from a follower to seek spiritual help, as there could be more to her predicament than she could imagine, the TikTok star said she had done all that and more without seeing the needed result.

In the TikTok video, Efya Dragon showed some herbal medicines her mother bought from Prophet Adom-Kyei Duah, founder and leader of the Believers Worship Center, as proof of how far she had gone to seek help.

The young lady said she does not believe her sickness is spiritual and therefore, there is no need for her to hop from one prayer camp to another seeking help.

"I didn't just come out publicly to say I'm sick, and it's not as if I don't want to get better. I have sought help extensively. I just didn't come out to say I'm sick. I have done so many things. If what I'm going through is spiritual, I'm sure I would have been healed by now. This is why I no longer listen to advice to seek spiritual help," she said.

"Even pastors seek medical help when they're sick. It's not as if I committed any sin or I need to accept Jesus Christ before I get healed. No. You don't need to judge me. When you visit hospitals, you'll find Christians there," she added.

Efya Dragon said she is in dire need of serious medical attention outside of the country as it appears her sickness cannot be healed in Ghana.

Ghanaians share sympathise with Efya Dragon.

After opening up about her struggle for recovery, many Ghanaians who came across her video sympathised with her in the comment section.

Others also shared their personal experiences in dealing with strange sicknesses.

Below are a few of the comments:

@Data Wizard said:

"My girlfriend had the curvature in the spine since she was young . Is called scoliosis. I took her to a chiropractor specialist just a week session now she is ok."

@bless Brown also said:

"Hmmm my mom was a true believer of second chance , she takes this medicine for 9th month Buh she pass away November 1st last month hmmm."

@piesiedoris538 commented:

"May u be heal in Jesus name amen sis ɛma wabamu nbu wai sɛ yesu de nuteɛ tee nifra nii nu ani deɛ wonsu wo ho bɛtowu seconds pɛ nyame tease."

@Queen Trishna also commented:

"May the almighty God heal you completely ma."

Efya Dragon cries in public

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efya Dragon shed tears in a viral video when she first came out publicly to announce her sickness.

Speaking to SammyKay Media, the TikTok star said her sickness started with her having difficulties with her movement and speech.

Despite the early signs, Efa Dragon said she initially ignored it only for it to become serious in the latter part of 2024.

