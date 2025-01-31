TooMuch argued in a recent interview that Kofi Kinaata deserves a spot on the list of top rappers in Ghana

The renowned film star backed his claim with an explanation which has stoked a frenzy on social media

Scores of fans have shared their thoughts on the statement that Kofi Kinaata is one of Ghana's best rappers

Ghanaian actor Too Much from the Junka Town web series believes that no rapper comes close to Kofi Kinaata.

Kofi Kinaata cut his teeth in Effiakuma as a freestyle rapper and churned out several rap songs that became cult classics for his hardcore fans.

The singer transitioned to singing after joining Samini's Highgrade Family record label. With the help of the late hiplife superstar, Castro Underfire, the rapper went on to produce Susuka, an awe-inspiring single which set his successful journey as a singer in motion.

Kofi Kinaata now has a catalogue full of melodic classics making him a favourite for both young and old listeners.

His regular live performance sessions in Accra and annual concerts in Takoradi have become a testament to his incredible growth over the past decade.

While Kinaata has chalked significant strides with his singing career, some fans maintain that his abilities as a rapper give him an edge over many colleagues in the hip-hop trade actively.

In his recent interview, TooMuch, known for his comic role in the viral web series, explained why Kinaata deserved a top spot on the rap list.

"Kofi Kinaata has no equal in Ghana.All of us can rap. We understand what timing is and how to freestyle on a beat. But Kinaata will make you exercise your brain. There's no song of his that you'll listen to and not reason."

Reactions to TooMuch's remarks about Kofi Kinaata

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans as the debate about Kofi Kinaata's rap legacy lingers.

KOBBY CYPHER 🔥🔥🔥🔥 said:

"You are doubting him because you don't know Martin..... the whole Ghana oooo br3da."

JehnZi wrote:

"Kofi Kinaata, Kweku Smoke and Teephlow wey dey understand rap. The others just dey flow or rhyme. Tsww."

Bigg Sam remarked:

"Kinaata was a serious rapper, he dropped the rap and started singing….."

UNRULY99 SABUTAANI shared:

"Kinaata does a relevant music which comes like Gospel and high life this type of music doesn’t need Too much rap so why would you call him a Rapper."

Official Mr-Tea Comedy🎭😂 noted:

"Kofi Kinaata is the only sensible artist in Ghana."

Alkebulan Snow added:

"I beg maybe they don't know kofi kinaata that why kofi be kofi dey whole Ghana🇬🇭 is true facts😎"

Otumfuo Osei Tutu endorses Kofi Kinaata

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu had referenced Kofi Kinaata in his speech at a conference by the Ghana Bar Association.

The 16th occupant of the Golden Stool said all politicians and voters should uphold Ghana's election reputation and take inspiration from the artist's songs.

The king referenced a line from Kofi Kinaata's Susuka and encouraged politicians, public servants and residents to cherish Ghana's status as a land of peace.

