Kin Dee has spoken about Kofi Kinaata's transition from rap to singing, especially after he produced Susuka

The producer explained that Kinaata's change of music direction after Susuka exposed him to several criticisms

His account of his relationship with Kofi Kinaata has got many fans talking on social media

Ghanaian musician Kwabena Ofosu Ankomah, popularly known as Kin Dee, has opened up about his working relationship with singer and rapper Kofi Kinaata.

Kofi Kinaata joined Samini's High-Grade Family record label in 2013, having established himself as one of Ghana's critically acclaimed rappers.

Two years after joining Samini's label, his hit record Susuka, produced by Kin Dee, dropped and became an instant fan favourite, setting the stage for Kinaata's singing career.

Kin Dee recounts how recording Kofi Kinaata's Susuka changed their lives for the better Photo source: Facebook/Kin Dee

Source: Instagram

Kin Dee recounts his relationship with Kinaata

The producer and Kinaata's bond grew stronger, resulting in more collaborations, including Last Show and Confession, which helped the rapper receive the Songwriter of the Year award a historic four times at the Ghana Music Awards.

In a recent interview, Kin Dee recounted how he coached Kinaata through his first recording of Susuka.

"After we recorded Susuka, he took it to his manager at High-Grade Family, Tony Pun. Often, when he takes songs to the manager, he will have some input for a rework. For Susuka, there was nothing like that."

The song helped Kofi Kinaata register his first million hits on YouTube and buy a Toyota Sonata.

Kin Dee added that he has never charged Kinaata. However, the musician has brought him the most money, making their working relationship more fruitful.

Fans react to Kin Dee's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kin Dee's account of Kinaata's rise to fame.

cold ice said:

"It’s always a blessing to show appreciation to your helpers. Kofi keep doing so 🙏🙏"

TMboi remarked:

"If Kofi himself has posted it diaa then brother you be genuine person…God bless your good heart 🥰"

Obofour 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 added:

"This guy kin Dee gave Kofi most of his hits track and all his 4 best songs writer awards"

University of Ghana professor hypes Kofi Kinaata

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opanyin Kofi Agyekum, the head of the Department of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, had assessed Kofi Kinaata's musical prowess.

The professor described Kinaata as a philosopher, comparing him to seasoned musical legends like the late Akwaboah Snr and Alex Konadu, whose music shaped Ghana's soundscape in the 90s.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh