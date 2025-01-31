Iona Reine, in a video, looked unrecognisable as she expressed her newfound passion for head wraps

The singer, who gained popularity as an Ebony Reigns lookalike shared some fashion tips during a video tutorial

Iona Reine's latest video garnered the attention of many Ghanaians, who were surprised by her current look

Ghanaian singer Mercy Onuawonto Sam, popularly known as Iona Reine has courted attention after a recent video of her surfaced on social media.

Ebony Reigns lookalike Iona Reine looks unrecognisable as she shares fashion tutorials. Photo source: @ionareine and @mari_gyata

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the singer looked unrecognisable as she opened up about her newfound interest in head wraps (popularly known in the Ghanaian local setting as Duku) in her plush bedroom.

According to her, she had decided to take a lesson studying how the head wraps were made and engaged in a tutorial to teach her fellow women and receive positive and negative feedback from her audience.

Iona Reine beamed with a smile as she passionately sang Nigerian gospel musician Nathaniel Bassey's 2016 hit song, Onise Iyanu from the album, This God Is Too Good, while carefully wrapping her hair with a black head wrap.

The latest video of Iona Reine marked a rare public appearance for the singer, who has disappeared from the limelight in recent years.

The young singer rose to prominence in the Ghanaian entertainment industry following the untimely passing of songstress, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, popularly known as Ebony Reigns, who was involved in a tragic accident on February 8, 2018, whilst returning from Sunyani to Accra after a visit to her mother.

Iona Reine's striking resemblance to the late 21-year-old former VGMA Artiste of the Year award recipient catapulted her to stardom and made some Ghanaians believe they were actual siblings.

During a short spell in the music industry, the singer released a few dancehall and highlife songs which received positive reviews from critics and massive airplay.

She courted controversy in 2021 after finding herself in the middle of a feud between social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger and singer Mzbel.

Iona Reine married her sweetheart, Nana Kwame Okrah, a pastor, in a simple wedding at McCarthy Hill in Accra on Thursday, January 11, 2024, and has since transitioned into a gospel musician.

Below is the video of Iona Reine holding a tutorial about head wraps:

Iona Reine's current look stirs reactions

The latest video of Iona Reine garnered the attention of many Ghanaians, who were also surprised by her current look. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

maamekwartemaah_ commented:

"Adɛn na ne se abɔ ntampea saa? What happened to her teeth and face?"

volta_empress_1 said:

"I thought she fixed her teeth. What happened again?"

iam.maamebema commented:

"She's changed oo, even her teeth look different."

vivianamemoah1 said:

"I thought it was her lookalike ooo."

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

