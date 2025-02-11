Berla Mundi in a video shared her opinion on long-distance relationships and highlighted several positives that come with it

The media personality who has been reported to be expectant dazzled many with her pregnancy look

Many people also shared their opinions on long-distance relationships, sharing personal experiences, with the majority being positive

Popular Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has sparked debate online after sharing her thoughts on long-distance relationships in a recently posted video.

The media personality, who has been reported to be heavily pregnant, captivated many with her radiant pregnancy look as she spoke about her experiences.

She received several compliments regarding her look, with many people noting how good pregnancy looked on her.

In the video, Berla highlighted several positives of being in a long-distance relationship, recalling a past romance where her partner went the extra mile to make her feel loved.

She fondly remembered how he put in effort to ensure she felt special on Valentine’s Day and always checked in to make sure she was doing well, despite the miles between them.

However, according to her not all of the experience was positive. She recounted a moment when she became suspicious after not hearing from him for some time.

She said out of curiosity, she decided to check his Facebook account, only to discover he had been chatting with multiple women. Reflecting on that period, she admitted that she learned valuable lessons from the experience but maintained that long-distance relationships can be fruitful.

Ghanaians react to Berla Mundi's relationship experience

In the caption accompanying her post, Berla Mundi encouraged her followers to share their opinions on long-distance relationships.

Many Ghanaians responded with personal stories, with a majority expressing support for such relationships.

Berla Mundi's long-distance relationships perspective sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

shequeen_mendoza said:

"Long distance relationships is the real-ish, so much space and time for yourselves and you can connect more through frequent talks on the phone which makes you miss them and crave."

tees_jewelleries commented:

"I love long-distance relationships tho .. you will have time for yourselves makes you miss each other more."

nockafriq_vogue_smock_fugu reacted:

"I personally love long-distance relationships. I was in one for two years before marriage and even four years after. It works well when both partners truly value and respect each other."

verima_orji said:

"Your glow is beautiful."

_cilla1 wrote:

"A long-distance relationship is suited for individuals who are truly mature, understand one another, and prioritize their relationship; they are prepared to make a commitment."

maame__arkoah_ reacted:

"That type of long distance where you’ve never met in person and you break up is the worst."

Medikal speaks on possible marriage after divorce

Medikal is also a believer in love and has expressed his willingness to get married again after divorcing Fella Makafui.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician noted in an interview that he had not learned any lessons from his failed marriage.

The rapper argued that it was best to leave everything to fate and go with the flow instead of actively trying to get things right.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

