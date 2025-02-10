Oheneni Adazoa, in videos, was spotted preaching in front of a congregation during a Sunday church service

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Genevieve Abrefa Yeboah, popularly known as Oheneni Adazoa courted attention after a video of her in church surfaced on social media.

The Sompa Nkomo radio show host recently took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself preaching in front of a congregation during the Sunday church service.

In the video, Oheneni Adazoa, who was recently the subject of pregnancy rumours, stood behind a huge pulpit as she took the role of the church leader to read the bible and deliver the sermon to the members of the church.

The media personality later led a worship session with the congregants as she emotionally sang a song composed by a Christian global ministry, Women Of Faith with the other church attendees.

Below are the videos of Oheneni Adazoa preaching in front of a congregation in her church:

Oheneni Adazoa's preaching stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

All Avail Outlet (Imports) commented:

"Mummy, you are carrying your twins and you will finish your nine-month race and no harm will come near your dwelling in Jesus' Mighty Name 🙏🙏🥰."

User3581588521699mzbee said:

"Mama Adazoa, I love you so much. Your worship motivates me a lot🥰🥰."

Esther commented:

"I tap into your blessings in this year. Amen, congratulations 🎊 mum."

The Serene Bi_gails said:

"It's always a blessing and pleasure listening to you minister. May you be replenished abundantly and accordingly. Amen!! 🔥."

maryaguwor4 commented:

"Ohenini, mama sofo, asomdwe nka wo, I can't love you less🥰."

Ms Tina said:

"Mommy, I want to join ur church oo. I am in Kumasi."

Oheneni Adazoa meets with Odifuor Paul Kwabena

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneni Adazoa met with Odifuor Paul Kwabena at Sompa FM's office premises following the latter's sacking from the Sompa Nkomo show in December 2024.

The media personality assured fans of her show that she and her former panellist had a friendly conversation with each other and could reunite on the show in the future.

The two personalities encouraged the Sompa Nkomo show's die-hard followers to keep up with their prayers for Odifuor Paul Kwabena's return.

